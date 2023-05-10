Business success, philanthropy recalled

DALLAS — John C. Metz, founder of Metz Culinary Management and Environmental Services, died peacefully Monday morning at the age of 83, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Metz is survived by his children John, Jeff (Susan), Maureen (Sean), and grandchildren Kaitlyn, Ashley and Jeffrey, and a wealth of extended family, friends, members of the community whose lives he touched for the better.

His children offered heartfelt comments:

“Our father was passionate about the power of food to bring people together,” said John Metz, Jr., CEO and Executive Chef of Sterling Culinary Management in Atlanta, which he co-founded with his father, who also served as Sterling’s Chairman of the Board. “He was a man of tremendous integrity who knew how to make people feel special by sharing his warmth, smile, and contagious laughter.”

“Even in light of his many accomplishments, Dad was always humble and down-to-earth,” said Maureen Metz, Executive Vice President of Metz Culinary Management. “He was a mentor, friend, and role model to so many, and his legacy will continue to inspire and guide us.”

Jeff Metz, President and CEO of Metz Culinary Management, added, “We are comforted by the knowledge that his spirit will live on in the company he created and in the hearts of all who knew him. We will honor his memory and life’s work by continuing to uphold the values he held dear and working together to build on the foundation that he laid.”

Community leaders comment

Attorney Murray Ufberg: “John was a gentle giant. His business acumen earned him national plaudits in the hospitality industry, yet his demeanor exemplified modesty, coupled with both concern for others and immense generosity.

“His greatest love and emphasis was always his family. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.”

Marjorie Henry Marquart, long time family friend: “There are many accolades that can be said about John’s business experiences. My parents and my relationship with John were ones of true friendship. He deeply cared for those he loved.

“He was always available when we needed advice, encouragement, and a good laugh. The community has lost an icon, and I have lost an incredible friend.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser: “Very saddened to hear of the passing of John Metz, a giant in our community. I met John well over 20 years ago, served with him on the Misericordia University Board, and followed his lead on many charitable and philanthropic endeavors.

“He and his family built great businesses throughout our community and Pennsylvania. John was always generous and had a high level of success in the business and community projects he undertook.

“He leaves behind a wonderful, great family, and my wife Shelley and I send our deepest condolences.”

Sen. Lisa Baker: “John Metz Sr. exemplified what we mean when we refer to someone as a pillar of the community. On a personal level, in his bearing and outlook, he was kind, gracious, and eternally positive.

“There are a lot of popular establishments across our region because of his long and successful career in food service and hospitality.

“He was generous with others, as evidenced by his contributions to Misericordia, Dinners with Kids, and his annual charity golf tournament. He also made time for civic engagement, through his work with the PA Restaurant and Lodging Association and similar organizations.

“Our community has been blessed for several generations by his presence, character, commitment, leadership, and countless friendships.”

Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, President/CEO Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber: “It is with great sadness that we all mourn the tremendous loss of John Metz Sr. who was a true champion of our community through his extensive community service, generous philanthropy, and exemplification of entrepreneurship in our region and beyond.

“Through John’s lifelong leadership of Metz and its numerous entities, he has been one of the largest supporters of Northeastern PA. He has received countless awards nationally and locally, including our organization proudly naming him the Distinguished Citizen of the Year in 2014 as well as naming Metz the Legacy Business of the Year in 2017, for all he has achieved and accomplished in the Wyoming Valley as well as for our organization as a trusted and dedicated board member.

“Words cannot express all John has done for our community, and our sincerest thoughts and prayers are with his beloved family, friends and all who had the honor of knowing the incredible force that John was.”

Exemplary life

Mr. Metz was the perfect example of a self-made entrepreneur who became a pioneer in the hospitality industry. He started his career in entry-level positions in the industry and went on to serve as a cook in the U.S. Army.

In 1967, after his service in the Army, and seeing a need for management services for food service, he founded Custom Management Corporation. Custom Management became one of the country’s largest food service management companies. He eventually sold the company to Morrison’s Hospitality, where he served as Chairman and CEO.

After several years with Custom Management, Metz turned his passion for hospitality to restaurants, specifically T.G.I. Friday’s. He franchised his first Friday’s in Wilkes-Barre, which continues to be one of the most successful locations for the brand.

Mr. Metz was awarded Friday’s Domestic Franchise Developer of the Year in 1995 and Franchisee Group of the Year in 2011 and 2016.

At the time of his passing, Metz owned and operated nine Friday’s restaurants in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Metz expanded his restaurant holdings in 2008 to include Northeastern Pennsylvania’s first and only Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

In 1994, Metz’s passion for food service management led him to launch Metz Culinary Management, specializing in providing dining management solutions for healthcare, educational, and corporate organizations.

He further expanded management services in 2000 to include custodial, housekeeping, and maintenance offerings with the addition of Metz Environmental Services.

Following his time as CEO, Metz served as executive chairman of the board of directors, overseeing the growth of nearly 500 clients in 20 states on the east coast and Midwest.

Today, Metz Culinary Management is currently ranked number 14 among the top 50 food service companies in the United States. Together with Metz EVS, the companies employ more than 7,500 team members.

Throughout his career, Metz served on many food industry, general leadership, and community-focused boards and was recognized with numerous awards as an industry and community leader. Most notably, the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) Silver Plate Award, which honors outstanding and innovative talents in the hospitality industry. John was extremely proud that both of his sons also received the same silver plate honor. The Marriott family was the only other family to had 3 family members win this award. John was awarded the Nations Restaurant News’s Golden Chain Award and, through this, was voted on by his peers for the prestigious MUFSO (Multi-Unit Foodservice Operators) Operator of the Year Award in 2002.

During his distinguished career, Metz served on many boards of directors, including the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association’s Education Foundation, the Leadership Roundtable, and Misericordia University, where he served as a past chairman of the board.

Beyond his numerous accolades and awards, Metz was dedicated to the communities he served. He was recognized for his service by many groups, including the 2013 Northeast Pennsylvania Council of the Boy Scouts of America’s Distinguished Citizen Award, the 2013 Wilkes-Barre Association of the Blind Distinguished Service Award, and the 2014 Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizens Award.

Family message

“John is now reunited with his wife, Mary. John and Mary Metz were leaders in our community in many different facets.

Through their hard work, dedication and philanthropic support, they made a difference in the lives of an incredible number of people who needed assistance when they were down.

The family has set up a memorial fund at The Luzerne Foundation, that will honor John and Mary’s legacy of giving through scholarships and nonprofit grants to the those in need of aid in the Luzerne County and Sarasota, Florida communities.”

