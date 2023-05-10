Click here to subscribe today or Login.
ASHLEY — Borough police remind vehicle owners to secure items and lock their car doors after a series of vehicle break-ins.
Police said an unknown suspect captured on a surveillance camera entered numerous vehicles on several streets within the borough during the overnight hours on May 6 and May 7.
Anyone who can recognized the suspect is asked to call Ashley police at 570-822-6995.
