WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Township police suspect a couple who allegedly stole nearly $1,100 worth in clothing from Hollister inside the Wyoming Valley Mall are also responsible for similar thefts at stores in Lehigh County and New Jersey.

Police in a post on their Facebook page reported a man and a woman described as being Hispanic heritage entered Hollister and proceeded to the store’s Polo section stealing $1,078 in merchandise on Wednesday.

Police said the same two people had stolen merchandise from the Lehigh Valley Mall and two malls in Brunswick, N.J.

Anyone with similar incidents or information on the identity of the two suspects is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township Police at 570-6606-4791 or by text 570-760-0215.