WILKES-BARRE — Ten bullets were missing gunpowder but reinserted into the shell casings with several having firing pin strike markings, Pennsylvania State Police Sgt. Joseph M. Gober testified Friday.

Gober, a firearms and tool examiner with the Bureau of Forensic Services, examined three firearms, a 9mm, a .45-caliber and a .22-caliber, and the bullets recovered from a Freeland property owned by Roberto Torner.

Torner, 50, is facing a Luzerne County jury trial before Judge David W. Lupas this week for his alleged role in the killing of Jose “Pepe” Herran, 56, in the fall of 2015.

State police at Hazleton investigating the disappearance of Herran found the three firearms and bullets hidden in a hallow post to a railing in The Church at 608 Main St. on Nov. 7, 2019. Investigators also found several meat cleavers, knives and a knife sharpener from the attic of The Cottage, a rooming house owned by Torner, on Washington Street in Freeland.

Deputy District Attorney Daniel E. Zola and Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin have told the jury they believe Herran was killed at a house trailer Torner owns on North Buck Mountain Road in Foster Township and his body dismembered and burned.

Zola and McLaughlin allege Herran was distracted by Torner while homicide co-defendant David Alzugaray, 54, shot him in the back of the head with the .45-caliber firearm.

Gober was the lone witness to testify Friday morning into early afternoon explaining his examinations of the three firearms and 10 bullets.

Gober said the inside of the firearm barrels were not compromised or altered while McLaughlin specifically focused on the .45-caliber handgun.

On Thursday, witness Donald Warren testified he lived in The Cottage and was solicited multiple times by Torner to assist in the killing of Herran.

Warren said he last saw Herran get into a van with Torner and Alzugaray and drove toward the North Buck Mountain Road house trailer sometime in October or early November 2015.

When Torner and Alzugaray returned to The Cottage, Warren said he was hit with a wall of diesel smell.

Afterwards, Warren said Torner instructed him to clean the three firearms and to alter the inside barrel of the .45-caliber handgun with a file, which he opted not to perform.

Warren said he wrapped each firearm in Dollar General shopping bags and duct tape.

Gober said the barrels of each firearm were not altered or modified with a foreign device.

Bullets recovered with the firearms were found without gunpowder and the shell casings had tool markings, Gober said.

Gober said it appeared the tool markings on the casings could had been from pliers or a vise to remove the bullet and gunpowder.

When Torner’s co-defense attorney Robert A. Saurman, asked why would someone would remove gunpowder and reinsert the bullet into the casing, Gober said he had no idea.

Torner is facing trial on charges of criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide and criminal solicitation to commit homicide.

In an unrelated case, Torner was sentenced by a federal judge in 2020 to 22 years, six months in federal prison on firearms and narcotic trafficking.

Alzugaray is scheduled for trial in July on charges of criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide and abuse of corpse.