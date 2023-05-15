🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In the week or two leading up to the disappearance of Jose “Pepe” Herran in October 2015, Liza Robles testified her fiance, Roberto Torner, and David Alzugaray manipulated several 9mm bullets.

The bullets went to a 9mm Glock carried by Herran, 56, Robles testified Monday telling a Luzerne County jury Torner, 50, and Alzugaray, 54, removed the gunpowder because they did not want the handgun to discharge rounds.

Robles gave explosive testimony against her fiance explaining how Torner admitted to her that Herran was killed and his body dismembered by Alzugaray, with bones being placed in a chicken feed bag and smashed with metal mallets, and his flesh placed in buckets and dumped in the Lehigh River.

Robles further testified of a day after Herran was killed how she woke up and saw meat on a bacon cooking pan only to be told not to eat it because Alzugaray cooked Herran’s muscle on an outside grill.

Deputy District Attorney Daniel E. Zola and Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin are attempting to convince the jury Torner and Alzugaray intended to kill Herran.

Last week, State Police Sgt. Joseph M. Gober, a firearms and tool mark examiner, testified 10 9mm bullets he examined were missing gunpowder. The bullets were recovered when state police investigators at Hazleton found three firearms – a 9mm, a .45-caliber and a .22-caliber revolver, from a Freeland property owned by Torner.

Gober said it appeared the shell casings had tool markings possibly from pliers or a vise to remove the bullets and gunpowder.

“Do you know why the bullets were manipulated?” Zola asked.

“So they wouldn’t discharge,” Robles replied.

Robles said after Herran disappeared, Torner initially told her Herran took off with “some Spanish guys.”

Later, Robles said Torner admitted to her that he shot Herran in the head with a .45 caliber handgun after Alzugaray shot him several times at house trailer Torner owned on North Buck Mountain Road in Foster Township.

Robles told the jury Alzugaray took Herran’s body to a chicken coop where he dismembered the body with meat cleaver, placing bones in a chicken feed bag and his flesh in buckets that were dumped in the Lehigh River. She also said human remains were burned in a pit.

During the dismemberment of Herran’s body, Alzugaray was not able to recover the .45-spent round and Torner was worried about the bullet, Robles said.

Robles said she cleaned the meat cleavers and other cutting tools in a bucket filled with water and bleach.

She also provided testimony of possible witness tampering.

Either Friday night or Saturday, Robles said Torner called her from the county correctional facility instructing her to say, “I don’t know; I don’t remember.”

Testimony continues Monday afternoon before Judge David W. Lupas.