WILKES-BARRE – Diamond City Partnership’s Sunsets on SOMA Happy Hour Series is set to return this week to the Midtown Village on South Main Street.

The free outdoor concert series will launch May 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with live music from Bret Alexander and Friends.

True to its name, this happy hour event will feature adult beverages for purchase from Susquehanna Brewing Company and Boozy B’s.

Other highlights include cornhole sponsored by Xfinity, festive outdoor seating, Florology Designs flower pop-up, and even axe-throwing.

“Sunsets on SOMA is part of our larger ‘Downtown Rebound’ initiative aimed at bringing life, vitality and vibrancy back to our center city and to support our restaurant and small retail business owners,” said Shelby Monk, marketing and event coordinator at DCP.

Sunsets on SOMA will be held at Midtown Village on the third Thursday of each month through September.

The musical line-up for the rest of the season is as follows:

• June 15 – Triple Fret

• July 20 – Vine Street

• Aug. 17 – South Side Five

• Sept. 21 – Joe Burke & Co.

Geisinger is a presenting sponsor for the series. Additional sponsors include Xfinity, The Luzerne County Visitor’s Bureau, Susquehanna Brewing Company, and The Times Leader Media Group.