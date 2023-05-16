🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Homicide suspect David Alzugaray is expected to testify in the defense of his co-defendant, Roberto Torner, on the sixth day of his murder trial before a Luzerne County jury Tuesday afternoon.

Alzugaray, 54, is expected to tell the jury Torner, 50, had nothing to do with the killing of Jose “Pepe” Herran, 56, in October 2015.

For six straight days, the jury heard testimony from multiple witnesses and observed meat cleavers, knives and firearms presented by Deputy District Attorney Daniel E. Zola and Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin.

Zola and McLaughlin rested their case in chief against Torner late Tuesday morning after calling their last witness, retired state police Corporal and county detective Shawn Williams.

Williams told the jury about the investigation that began when Herran was reported missing as he was last seen in Freeland in the fall of 2015.

The investigation intensified, Williams said, when a confidential informant came forward in 2018.

Alzugaray was questioned on May 1, 2018, and gave one of several versions about how Herran was killed, Williams said.

Williams said during the interview, Alzugaray admitted to killing Herran who he claimed attacked him while they were burning debris at property owned by Torner on North Buck Mountain Road in Foster Township.

According to Alzugaray’s interview, Williams explained, Alzugaray picked up a .22-caliber handgun Herran dropped during a fight. Alzugaray was running away and shot over his shoulder while Herran was chasing him with a machete.

Alzugaray then claimed he dragged Herran’s body to a chicken coop on the property as Torner arrived at the scene unknowing what had happened.

Williams further interviewed Torner who also gave his version of what happened to Herran, including making inconsistent statements and locations where Herran’s remains were dismembered and discarded.

Torner during a third and fourth interview with Williams placed blame on Freeland Police Chief Anthony Harris, who took his own life on Sept. 7, 2020.

As Saurman cross-examined Williams late Tuesday morning, Williams admitted several witnesses provided different versions of what happened to Herran but he quickly noted the versions given by Alzugaray and Torner had many inconsistencies.

Williams said Alzugaray claimed Herran’s body was dismembered in the chicken coop while Torner said the body was dismembered in the basement of The Cottage, a boarding house in Freeland, and in a detached garage behind The Cottage.

When investigators searched for a large circular blood stain on the garage floor, as Torner said, Williams said there was absolutely no trace of blood.

Torner is facing trial before Judge David W. Lupas on charges of criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide and criminal solicitation to commit homicide.

Alzugaray’s trial on the same charges including abuse or corpse is scheduled for July.