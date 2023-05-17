🔊 Listen to this

A fire on the fifth floor of the Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino Hotel last Thursday was determined to be intentionally set, with a man found at the scene of the fire charged with setting it.

Joseph William Bone, 36, of Jenkins Township was arraigned Wednesday on arson and reckless burning charges after a state fire marshal declared that the fire was set “by a human hand with an open flame to a combustible material,” according to the police criminal complaint filed against Bone.

Bone was treated for minor burns sustained in the fire, and also underwent a mental health evaluation before he was charged.

According to the complaint:

The Plains Township Fire Department was called to the hotel on May 11 at approximately 12:12 p.m. for a reported fire on the fifth floor of the structure, with a burn victim present at the scene, as well.

Police and fire personnel made contact with a male, later identified as Bone, at the elevator lobby. The police report indicates that Bone appeared to be in emotional distress, and confessed to police that he attempted suicide the night prior.

When asked if he started the fire, Bone allegedly told police that he “was so nervous” that he dropped a lit cigarette onto the bed. He told officers that he was the only occupant in the room, and was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley for medical treatment.

Investigators interviewed the front office supervisor, who told them that she responded to the fifth floor along with another employee when the smoke alarm and heat detector went off.

They were able to retrieve a fire extinguisher and begin trying to extinguish the fire, found on the bed in Room 527. Evacuation of the hotel was started at this time.

According to the supervisor, a white male in the vicinity of the fire allegedly said “I’m sorry, I’m sorry” as they made it to the room.

The state police fire marshal responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. that same day, and conducted an examination to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The marshal was able to eliminate all potential natural and accidental causes for the fire, according to the police report, and the evidence indicated that the fire originated in two separate locations on the bed in the room.

Furthermore, the marshal declared that the fire was intentionally set and determined to be an incendiary fire.

Bone was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in front of Magisterial District Judge Joseph D. Spagnuolo Jr. and charged with arson, arson endangering property and two counts of reckless burning — all felony offenses.

The suspect was taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post bail in the amount of $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31.