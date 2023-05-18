🔊 Listen to this

Romilda Crocamo will officially start as Luzerne County’s new top manager on May 25 instead of waiting until June 1, she said Thursday.

A West Hazleton resident, Crocamo was hired for the position May 9 and has said she will hit the ground running.

She is already familiar with the inner workings of county government from more than a decade of prior employment as a court staffer, county division head and acting county manager.

After working in legal positions at two New York City law firms and the Barbara J. Hart Justice Center in Scranton, Crocamo started her county government employment in 2010, initially as a master of county juvenile delinquency and dependency court and then as a law clerk for county Court of Common Pleas Judge Tina Polachek Gartley.

In July 2016, Crocamo was hired as chief county solicitor to oversee the county’s law division. Council had appointed Crocamo as acting manager when C. David Pedri left the manager position in July 2021 — a role she filled for approximately 10 months.

The manager position opened up again because prior manager Randy Robertson ended work here in November. Brian Swetz had stepped away from his position as budget/finance division head to serve as acting manager since then.

After council voted 10-1 to hire her May 9, Crocamo publicly told them she views it as her duty to “work tirelessly on their behalf” to make the county “the best that it can be.”

Crocamo said in her public interview for the manager position that she wants to be part of moving the county forward to make it exemplary across both the state and nation.

She promised to streamline services and promptly complete assessments on purchasing procedures, outstanding capital projects and litigation and the state of the county prison, Children and Youth and roads/bridges.

More collaboration and communication within the administration and with council also is needed, she had said.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.