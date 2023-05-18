🔊 Listen to this

Walter Zolner III is seen being led away from the Kingston Municipal Building on Thursday following arraignment before District Judge James Haggerty in connection with the death of his neighbor, Ryan Walker Padovani, earlier this month at a double-block home in Kingston.

KINGSTON — Investigators have arrested a man charged with the death of his next-door neighbor earlier this month, and say he was heavily armed and planning attacks on law enforcement and EMS personnel.

Walter Zolner III displayed signs of mental illness, speaking on social media about being possessed and needing an exorcist, investigators say, though no history of mental illness is known at this time.

Zolner, 31, was arraigned Thursday and charged with criminal homicide relating to the death of Ryan Walker Padovani, 22.

Padovani’s body was discovered earlier this month inside a double-block home on East Bennett Street. Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews later ruled his death a homicide, citing blunt-force trauma to the head.

During a press conference held Thursday, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said police do not believe the murder was personally motivated.

“In his possession, he had a journal that was later uncovered by police as a result of a search warrant, where he made an admission to committing the crime,” Sanguedolce said.

Victim had ‘gash’ to head

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case:

On May 5 at approximately 8 p.m. police responded to 126 East Bennett St. for a report of a male, later identified as Padovani, found deceased with a “gash” on his head. Padovani was lying on a bed in the upstairs bedroom, with several lacerations to his face, the complaint said.

During the execution of a search warrant, investigators later noticed that the lower glass pane of the rear door was shattered. Because the glass did not appear to be disturbed or tracked throughout the residence, police believe this was possibly staged by the assailant before the assault.

Police said that every wall, ceiling, floor and door of the bedroom where Padovani was found was splattered with blood. Police also observed bare bloody footprints in the upstairs bathroom.

Investigators say they found bloody fingerprints on a door leading to the attic. In the attic, they discovered a door that separated two sides of the double block and that the lock had been tampered with.

YouTube post discovered

On May 11, investigators were made aware of a YouTube video posted by Zolner on May 4. During the video, Zolner can be seen saying that he had sold his soul, was possessed by “ancient God” and was seeking an exorcism.

According to the complaint, that same day police spoke with a co-worker who said that Zolner’s behavior and appearance had changed in the past few months. This co-worker described his behavior as “irrational” and that Zolner was having delusional thoughts of “the anti-Christ,” demons and fallen angels.

Following a raid on Zolner’s home at 124 East Bennett St. on May 11, police say they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a tissue covered in blood in the kitchen garbage.

As stated in the affidavit, police also found evidence that Zolner was making body armor and had access to numerous firearms, although none were found in the home. An arrest warrant for Zolner was later filed.

Police: Weapons in car

Zolner initially was taken into custody on May 12 on drug charges, but police say they later found evidence leading them to believe that Zolner was planning to carry out another attack, this time targeting law enforcement and EMS personnel.

According to the affidavit, Wilkes-Barre City police located Zolner on May 12 at the Osterhout Library, where his car was found parked and unoccupied in the parking lot. Zolner was using a computer inside the library and taken into custody without incident. He was in possession of a book, which he claimed was his journal.

Following a search of Zolner’s vehicle, police say they found 2 AR-15 style rifles, a shotgun, body armor, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Police also discovered a small hatchet and crowbar that police say is consistent with the weapon they believe was used in the assault.

“In light of the evidence that we found both in the journal, other evidence, the firearms and the ammunition, we believe that this arrest (led) to a potential foiling of a plan that could have led to mass casualties,” Sanguedolce said.

Zolner was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty and remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, without bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 2 at 9 a.m. at the Luzerne County Courthouse.