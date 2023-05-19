67th annual Fine Arts Fiesta kicks off with ‘outstanding’ weather

A large message board at the 67th annual Fine Arts Fiesta thanks donors and sponsors for their support.

Food vendors were busy on the first day of the 67th annual Fine Arts Fiesta on Public Square Thursday.

The Wyoming Valley West High School Chamber Orchestra performs at the 67th annual Fine Arts Fiesta on Public Square Thursday morning.

WILKES-BARRE — Mary Anne Fedrick, President of the Board of Directors for the Fine Arts Fiesta, basked in the sunshine, enjoying the opening of the 67th annual Fine Arts Fiesta on Public Square.

“This event has always been an opportunity for people to enjoy art, music and food,” Fedrick said. “They can come here and see friends they might have seen in a while and reconnect.”

Fedrick had just finished welcoming all to the Fiesta and she presented the Howard B. Fedrick Friend of the Arts Award to Allison Maslow of the Maslow Family Foundation.

The award was established in 1997 and in 2011, it was named in memory of Howard Fedrick, Mary Anne’s late husband. Mrs. Fedrick sponsors the award.

The award honors individuals or organizations for their long-standing commitment and/or generous support of the Fine Arts Fiesta, in addition to their contributions to the cultural and artistic life of the region.

The Maslow Family Foundation was established in 1994 by the Maslow Family as a resource to give back to the community through supporting special needs children, highlighting a range of social services, and enriching the arts and culture initiatives in the region.

“I’m sure Howie and (co-founder) Al Groh are looking down and enjoying the Fiesta as well,” Fedrick said. “When I was a child, my mother would bring me to the Fiesta. It was a family tradition.”

Fedrick said the Fiesta offers a diversity of the arts and showcases local artists and crafters.

Fedrick and Fine Arts Fiesta Executive Director Brian Benedetti said the weather was perfect for the opening day and they will keep their fingers crossed that it will continue. Gina Malsky, who schedules all of the entertainment for the Fiesta, said she was also in charge of weather.

“And long as it stays like this, I’ll take the credit,” Malsky joked.

The 67th Fine Arts Fiesta runs through Sunday on Public Square in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. The Spin Doctors will perform tonight at 7 p.m.

“We are very excited to have the Spin Doctors as our headline act for Friday night on Public Square,” said Anne Rodella, member of the Fine Arts Fiesta board.

Benedetti, when not racing around to “put out fires” throughout the day, was pleased with the event’s first day.

“This has to be one of the most beautiful openings of the Fine Arts Fiesta ever,” Benedetti said. “We have a new stage for the performances, the flowers are in full bloom and the weather is outstanding.”

Mayor George Brown open the Fiesta at 11 a.m., stating, “Everyone please enjoy the great music, the many crafts, the outstanding art and, of course, the great food.”

Some of that food includes gourmet hot dogs, fried green tomatoes, pulled pork, chicken on a stick and potato pancakes along with lemonade, ice cream, apple pie, funnel cakes and other favorites.

And there are plenty for offerings for children — face painting, puppet shows, make-and-take craft projects and storytime are on the schedule.

The live entertainment includes:

Today

9:55 a.m. National Anthem, Chloe Orfanella

10 a.m. Dallas Middle School Select Chorus

11 a.m. Wyoming Valley West Middle School Orchestra

Noon Wyoming Valley West Middle School Chorus

1 p.m. Wilkes-Barre Area – Creative Performing Arts- CAPAA

2 p.m. Central Columbia Middle School Chorus & Band

3 p.m. W-B Academy Glee Club

7 p.m. Headliner: Spin Doctors

Saturday

9:55 a.m. National Anthem, Cari Tellis

10 a.m. Patasphere

11 a.m. Joan Harris Dance Center

Noon Katrina Lykes Music Studio

1 p.m. Dance Theatre of WB

2 p.m. Wyoming Seminary Dancers

3 p.m. Rising Stars

4:30 p.m. Mt. Zion Baptist Choir and Dancers

5:30 p.m. Brendan Brisk Band

7:30 p.m. Headliner: Cavalcade All Star Big Band with Marko Marcinko and music for swing dancing

Sunday

10:30 a.m. National Anthem, Carl Achhammer Jr., Trumpet

10:35 a.m. Wyoming Valley Poetry Society

Noon Jazz Brunch with Westmoreland Jazz Quintet

1 p.m. Philharmonic Quintet

2 p.m. Ovation Playhouse

2:45 p.m. Contra Dance/The Contra Rebels

4:30 p.m. Grazioso Brass Band

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.