Leadership and staff gathered at Allied Services Mountaintop Rehab Center recently to celebrate and recognize the 40-year work anniversary of one of its clinicians.

Renee Sitch, a physical therapist assistant from Drums, joined Allied Services as a PTA in Wilkes-Barre just months after the Heinz Rehab Hospital, now Allied Services Wilkes-Barre Rehab Hospital, opened its doors.

In her 40 years with Allied Services, Renee has treated patients in multiple locations across the non-profit health system’s continuum of care, including inpatient rehabilitation, outpatient rehabilitation, and aquatic therapy.

“We are grateful for Renee’s loyalty to Allied Services and dedication to our patients. Over the years, Renee has helped countless patients, working at many of our facilities from Tunkhannock to Dallas, Forty Fort to Wilkes-Barre,” noted Cathy Guzzi, PT, DPT, MS, Assistant Vice President of Rehab Therapies, Allied Services.

Today, Renee works with patients at Allied Services Mountaintop Rehab Center.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have Renee as part of our team. Her experience, expertise, and knowledge are a huge asset,” said Patricia Sharkey, MPT, Manager of Mountaintop Rehab Center. “Renee is much-loved by our staff and patients. We’ve had patients tell us that she not only heals with her hands, knowledge, and expertise but with her kind and caring heart.”

The Mountaintop Rehab Center is one of 11 Allied Services locations providing outpatient physical rehabilitation services for individuals recovering from injury, illness, or living with a chronic illness or disability. Physical, speech, and occupational therapists provide specialized treatment for various conditions, including back, neck, and spine injuries, stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological conditions.