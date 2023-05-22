🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — A Carbondale man was charged by Lehman Township police with shooting another man during an argument over a woman earlier this month, according to court records.

Zahiar Kevon Lee, 18, of Belmont Street, showed up with three other men including the alleged victim, Nacier M. Green, in the same Chevrolet SUV to attend a party at an off-campus apartment building on Nittany Drive on May 6, court records say.

As they were leaving the party, a witness told police Lee and Green sat in the back seat of the Chevrolet and began arguing about a woman at the party, according to court records.

Lee got out and sat in the front passenger seat as he continued to argue with Green.

Green attempted to punch Lee inside the vehicle before the two men got out, court records say.

Police in court records say Green was attempting to punch Lee who brandished a firearm and discharged a round despite friends telling him to drop the weapon.

Green suffered a gunshot wound to his upper chest that punctured a lung. He was treated and released from Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Facility in Plains Township.

After the shooting, Lee and a juvenile walked away as police from multiple Back Mountain departments began arriving at the scene.

An officer spotted Lee and the juvenile in a field where they were detained and questioned.

Lee initially claimed he was inside an apartment building and dropped to the floor when he heard a gunshot, court records say.

After police drove Lee and the juvenile to their homes in Carbondale, police received two phone calls with information about the shooting.

Lee allegedly told family members he shot Green during a fight claiming,”I’m not backing down.”

Police recovered a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson in a wooded area about 230 feet from where the shooting took place, court records say.

Lee was arraigned Saturday by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault and firearms not to be carried without a license. He was jailed without bail as Malloy deemed him a flight risk and a threat to the community.