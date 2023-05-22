🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township released pictures of a black Jeep Patriot that fled the scene after striking an elderly woman in the Sam’s Club parking lot on Sunday.

Police said the woman was thrown into the air and sustained substantial injuries.

The Jeep has a garbage bag on the rear driver’s side door window and had a paper temporary tag.

Anyone with information about the Jeep or the driver that fled is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township police at 570-606-4791, text message 570-760-0215 or email [email protected]