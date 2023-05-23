🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating after two young children were injured in a bear attack on Monday, according to a statement from the agency.

The incident took place in the Walden Park neighborhood of Wright Township.

The children, who are 5 years old and 14 months old, were treated for bites and/or scratches and released from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, the PGC release stated.

The attack took place while the children were playing in the driveway of their home, but there were few other details about the incident.

Two bear traps have been set in the area. If a bear is captured, officials say they may be able to use DNA testing to identify whether it was the same animal involved in the attack.

“This is an unfortunate incident and I’m relieved to hear their injuries aren’t severe,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said.

Pennsylvania is home to about 15,000 bears, and despite thousands of encounters between black bears and people, few conflicts arise, PGC officials said.

Pennsylvania’s bear population has been increasing for decades, the PGC’s website states, and “bear country” includes most of the state.

“In general, Pennsylvania’s bears avoid contact with people and attacks are rare. When attacks do occur, it often involves a situation where a bear is cornered and not given an opportunity to flee, or is triggered by a dog confronting a bear, and the dog’s owner becoming involved,” the statement added.

“The bear involved in Monday’s incident likely isn’t prone to attack. The attack more likely was triggered by some unknown circumstance. But if the bear involved in the attack is caught, it will be euthanized as a precaution.”

For more information about living safely and responsibly with bears, the PGC encourages residents to visit www.bearwise.org.