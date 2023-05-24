🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — The father of an election worker faces a misdemeanor theft charge after police say he was caught on video stealing a Luzerne County Council candidate’s campaign sign from a polling place in the city on the morning of the primary election.

The candidate whose sign was stolen, meanwhile, says dozens were taken during the campaign and believes it was a coordinated effort.

Paul P. Clisham, 52, of Nanticoke, is accused of taking a sign belonging to candidate Ronald D. Knapp from outside the Ward 2 voting area at the IBEW Training Facility, 41 W. Church St., on May 16 after he dropped his son off to work at the polls.

Twelve Republicans were seeking their party’s nomination for six open seats in this fall’s general election. Knapp, who was unsuccessful in his bid, said 47 out of his 250 signs went missing — many in high-traffic areas, such as along the Sans Souci Parkway — and he believes that was damaging to his campaign.

“It hurt me, definitely,” Knapp said during an interview Wednesday afternoon at his Nanticoke home, noting that his support had dropped substantially this year compared with his showing in the last primary.

“I came in with 8,546 votes in 2021, and this run for office I had 4,850,” Knapp said. “Publicity is very important in the process of running for office. With that many signs lost in a high-traffic area, it absolutely had an effect.”

Efforts to reach Clisham for comment were not immediately successful on Wednesday.

Video footage reviewed

According to an affidavit filed by Nanticoke police:

Camera footage from the IBEW Training Facility was reviewed after they received a complaint from Knapp about the missing sign on election day morning.

The footage shows Knapp putting his sign on the property at about 4:14 p.m. on May 15. The sign remained undisturbed until 6:17 a.m. the next day, when a white male is seen dropping off an election worker at the polling place. The male is seen coming out of the building, taking Knapp’s sign, and placing it in the trunk of the silver 2015 Toyota Camry he was driving.

Police responding to the scene spoke with Clisham’s son, who confirmed that his father had driven him to the polling place that morning.

Police attempted to make contact with Clisham, but he was not home. Police confirmed that Clisham owns a silver 2015 Toyota Camry and that he was the man seen in the video.

Knapp said he does not know Clisham.

Knapp: ‘Make an example’

Running for countywide public office can be challenging in such a large county, Knapp noted, and yard signs are an important component of any campaign.

“For me to canvass the entire 906 square miles of Luzerne County would have been impossible,” he said.

So Knapp began putting out signs on Easter Weekend, which fell at the end of March.

By April 7 he noticed many signs missing from the Sans Souci, and reported this to Hanover Township police. Soon after he approached Nanticoke police about several signs missing from private properties and high-traffic areas in the city.

With signs costing $8 each, at the end of the campaign season Knapp began collecting the signs for potential re-use, and the number missing started to climb.

On May 15 and in the early hours of May 16, Knapp was “running around” collecting his signs from private properties to display at polling places. He had placed the sign at Nanticoke Ward 2 on the afternoon of May 15.

When he arrived back at the polling place at 7 a.m. on May 16, he quickly noticed his sign was missing.

“Because there were cameras, immediately it came to my mind that I should contact the police in Nanticoke to report it,” Knapp said.

As noted in the affidavit, police responded to the polling place.

“They were investigating for about an hour-and-a-half. They came out and said, ‘we know where the individual lives, who he is, we’ve got the guy on video,’” Knapp said. “They have it on a zip drive to present at the hearing.”

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for Clisham is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. June 28 in Luzerne County Central Court.

Knapp plans to be there.

“I’m going to be in the courtroom to ask the judge to not be lenient on him,” Knapp said. “There has to be an example made.”

A summons was issued Tuesday charging Clisham with theft by unlawful taking, a third-degree misdemeanor. As Knapp learned, such a charge carries a potential maximum sentence of one-year incarceration and a $2,500 fine.

“I was very perturbed, mad that someone was brazen enough to take it from that site,” Knapp said. “Nobody else’s sign, just mine. Theirs weren’t touched, just mine.”

But Knapp believes some leniency would be justified if it leads to information about the other signs that went missing.

“Was it a collaborative measure to keep me from gaining the seat? That’s my perception of it,” Knapp said.