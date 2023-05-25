Staff Report

Wilkes-Barre police cars are seen outside an Academy Street barber shop during a shooting investigation Thursday afternoon. A pool of blood could be seen at the front door of the shop. Courtesy Bob Kadluboski

Wilkes-Barre police cars are seen outside an Academy Street barber shop during a shooting investigation Thursday afternoon. A pool of blood could be seen at the front door of the shop.

Courtesy Bob Kadluboski

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

WILKES-BARRE — Police on Thursday responded to a shooting incident at Academy Street at Carey Avenue in the city, where a pool of blood could be seen at the front door of a barber shop.

It was not immediately clear whether the shooting took place at that location; witness reports suggested the victim may have been driven to an area hospital in a private car.

Check back for updates.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.

Click now to support or get more information.