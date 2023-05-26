🔊 Listen to this

Resident Bob Endler addresses City Council at Thursday night’s meeting, asking for resolutions to two street parking issues.

WILKES-BARRE — At Thursday’s City Council meeting, several city residents voiced support for council’s decision to change the city’s fireworks ordinance to basically ban consumer fireworks.

Council President Mike Belusko, and Council members Bill Barrett, Tony Brooks and John Marconi voted for the change in the ordinance that makes it illegal to set off fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure. Fines can be levied up to $500 for violations of the ordinance.

Council and City Administrator Charles McCormick noted that the new language in the ordinance assures that fireworks can not be set off anywhere in the city, because there is no location in the city that would meet that requirement.

Mayor George Brown did not attend the meeting and Councilmember Beth Gilbert was excused for the third straight meeting.

Resident Linda Joseph said she and the Rolling Mill Hill Association support the fireworks ban. She said the group had petitions with 750 signatures that were given to local state legislators, urging them to enact a state ban on fireworks. In 2022, the legislature approved a law that allowed municipalities to ban fireworks if the 150-foot distance can not be met.

“Our petitions were signed by residents of Wilkes-Barre, Wyoming Valley and people across the state,” Joseph said. “We are 100% in favor of this ordinance. Fireworks are dangerous. They have caused fires and homes have been lost. And the debris left behind is rarely cleaned up. We definitely need this ordinance and we need it to be enforced.”

Joseph said in addition to the damage done by consumer fireworks, they also cause problems with military veterans with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and with pets.

Resident Tony Thomas agreed with Joseph, adding that the ban was a long time coming.

“I remember coming from my parents house and seeing people setting off fireworks in the middle of the street,” Thomas said. “The smoke was so thick, you could hardly see. And the next day there was debris everywhere.”

Thomas and Joseph said setting off fireworks is not good in densely populated areas.

“This ordinance will close all the loopholes,” Thomas said.

In other business, Council:

• Heard from resident Robert Endler of Sheridan Street, who again asked the city to address a problem near the Mayflower Crossing complex. He said trucks are parking on Metcalf Street, making it difficult for vehicles to get through on the two-way street.

At Council’s May 12 meeting, City Attorney Tim Henry suggested Endler and other concerned residents attend the next meeting of the city Parking Authority, which was held on May 16. Endler said he attended the meeting and the traffic Committee advised him to return to City Council.

McCormick said he would look into Endler’s concerns and get back to him.

Endler also asked the city to consider making Metcalfe a one-way street. He said the Traffic Committee also told him to take this suggestion to City Council and the Administration. McCormick aid if the Traffic Committee recommends making the street one-way, he will then pursue it.

• Heard from Greg Raup of Parsons who said Pennsylvania American Water has been checking hydrants to assure water pressure is adequate following a devastating fire at Magda’s Pizza & Deli.

“This is an issue that the residents are very much concerned about,” Raup said. “We want to be told what is going on and when the hydrants are checked.”

Marconi noted that two new hydrants have been installed in that area.

• Resident Angel Mathis asked Council to instruct DPW to pick up her recyclables when she puts them out. She said DPW has not collected her recyclables despite being placed in her driveway.

Mathis also asked the City to check on the outside seating at Istanbul Grill on South Main Street. She said the tables and flower pots appear to keep moving further and further out toward the street, making the walking area much more narrow. McCormick said he will also look into that.

