🔊 Listen to this

After 17 years overseeing Luzerne County’s community development office, Andrew Reilly will leave county government to work as the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority’s chief executive officer, the authority announced Friday.

The authority’s selection of Reilly was made following a one-year authority board “visioning and transition process” prompted by the impending retirement of long-time authority Executive Director Jim Tomaine, a release said.

Reilly will start the new position July 6.

WVSA Board Chairman Sam Guesto said he and the other board members were excited for Tomaine when he indicated he was ready to retire but “well aware of the shoes we had to fill.”

“His 38-year association with WVSA and wealth of knowledge would be hard to replace,” Guesto said.

The board decided to take time to assess the authority’s future needs and growth plans, which resulted in Reilly’s hiring.

“We are truly excited to welcome Andy to the team,” Guesto said in the release.

Reilly has three decades of public sector work experience, including service as both a borough council member, mayor and district director for former Congressman Paul Kanjorski.

Before his 2006 promotion to the Luzerne County community development director position, he had worked in the community development office as a deputy director, financial/computer analyst and environmental specialist. He also served as acting county controller.

Since January 2011, Reilly also has served as executive director of the county Redevelopment Authority while running the community development office.

A summa cum laude graduate of King’s College in the political science field, Reilly completed his post-baccalaureate certificate program in community and economic development through Penn State.

Reilly will receive $160,000 in the new position, providing strategic vision, overseeing and strengthening infrastructure and operations and enhancing quality relationships with local business leaders, educational institutions, community service providers, government agencies, individual residents and other stakeholders, the authority said.

Reilly said in the release he is excited to take on the leadership role, saying he is passionate about working in the water sector due to significant benefits it provides for the public and environment.

“WVSA is a leading organization in this regard,” Reilly said in the release. “I look forward to working collaboratively with Jim and the entire WVSA team to continue to move the organization forward in line with their strategic vision for the future.”

Guesto said Tomaine will remain on staff for a transition period.

“Jim will be a tremendous asset to Andy, and we thank him for his service to WVSA and willingness to pass on his knowledge,” Guesto said.

Founded in 1962, the WVSA provides wastewater treatment services for more than 172,000 county residents. The authority also manages a regional stormwater management program to help municipalities meet federal pollution reduction mandates and improve water quality.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said she received Reilly’s resignation letter Thursday and praised his work in county government.

“I want to thank Andy for his years of dedicated service and his contributions to Luzerne County,” Crocamo said. “He will be missed.”

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.