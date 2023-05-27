Click here to subscribe today or Login.
An investigation is underway in Nanticoke on a suspicious death reported in the 200 block of West Church Street on Saturday evening. Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews confirmed to the Times Leader that her office was called to the scene, but declined further comment pending an autopsy scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Newport Township police and the Pennsylvania State Police are assisting in the investigation.
