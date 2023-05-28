Visitors come to discuss strategy following recent move to new facility

PowerRail CEO Paul Foster, right, welcomes Mick Cooper, PowerRail’s director of operations in Australia, to the company’s world headquarters in Exeter.

PowerRail’s newly acquired robotic welding machine has been added to the long list of state-of-the-art equipment at the Exeter manufacturing plant.

EXETER — For the past 20 years, PowerRail, a manufacturer, re-manufacturer, and distributor of aftermarket locomotive parts, with world headquarters located at Exeter, has been gaining a stronghold in the industry globally.

Aside from the Exeter plant, PowerRail has manufacturing facilities at Connersville, Indiana, and Monroe, Georgia.

PowerRail has a strong presence in Europe and Australia. This past week, sales staff from Australia visited headquarters at Exeter to meet with CEO Paul Foster. Mick Cooper, director of operations in Australia, and his team were in town to discuss strategy after moving into a new facility last November in New South Wales.

The new distribution plant is double the size of the previous location and according to Cooper, the new facility has higher ceilings to provide triple the pallet and storage area.

“We’ve moved three times since having a presence in Australia in 2016, each time showing substantial growth,” Foster said. “We have more than doubled our sales staff at home since we started in 2016 and because we have the backing here (in the U.S.), customers are ringing us up at 10 a.m. and we’re shipping the parts the same day.”

In addition to PowerRail Australia shipping parts to all over their country, they ship parts to New Zealand as well.

Australia has over 25,000 miles of rail running between 1,800 to 2,000 locomotives daily, with an average age of 35- to 40-years-old, Cooper said. The United States, by contrast, has over 175,000 miles of rail.

“PowerRail is a blessing to the rail industry in Australia, big time,” Cooper added. “We are filling a gap because the big boys are looking after new orders and looking after big customers and we’re supplying both the big boys and the little boys that have between one and two locos and the guys that 50 and 100 locos.”

Cooper said Australia’s rail service handles imported containers from all over the world as well as exporting grain, coal, iron ore, and steel.

The biggest challenge in the Australian railroad industry Foster explained is the three different track gauges used in that country. In the U.S., the standard gauge of 4 feet 8-1⁄2 inches prevails. Australia has standard gauge lines as well as 5 foot 3 inch and 3 foot 6 inch gauge railroad lines.

In good news for the local company, Foster said the majority of locomotives in Australia were manufactured in the United States, making it much easier for PowerRail to supply parts.

“A lot of the parts are manufactured here in Pennsylvania or one of our other locations, then brought here then consolidated into a container then shipped overseas to Mick,” Foster added.

Since moving his world headquarters to the Exeter location in 2022, the former site of Pride Mobility, Foster said he increased his employee staff from 115 to 148.