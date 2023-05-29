🔊 Listen to this

WEST SIDE — A longstanding patriotic tradition was again held on Monday when the 103rd annual West Side Veterans Memorial Parade stepped off at 10:30 a.m. sharp on Memorial Day, honoring America’s fallen heroes.

The parade began at Kingston Corners and proceeded to the Forty Fort Cemetery, where the annual program honored all fallen veterans from all wars.

A large crowd lined the parade route and many attended the ceremony at the Forty Fort Cemetery.

“It’s a somber, but worthy event,” said Rich Pries, past commander of the Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 in Kingston, who coordinated the parade. “Remember why we hold this parade — we honor our fallen brothers and sisters.”

Co-Chairs of the 126th parade were Commander Chuck Pavlick of VFW Anthracite Post 283 and Commander Gary Isaac of Kingston American Legion Black Diamond Post 395.

This year’s parade grand marshal was Bernie Shinko, 96, a Korean war veteran, and Don Williams, whose family has participated in all 126 parades, recited Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. Times Leader staff writer Bill O’Boyle was featured speaker.