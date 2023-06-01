🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County has started updating its May 16 primary election results database to report the unofficial write-in tallies.

The database is on the main page at luzernecounty.org.

These results show county District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce has received the Democratic nomination with at least 785 write-in votes. No Democrats had appeared on the ballot, and Sanguedolce won the Republican nomination with no opposition.

In the Wilkes-Barre City Council District B race, Tony Brooks secured 280 Democratic write-in votes, which means he is set to receive the party’s nomination instead of Mark Shaffer, who appeared on the ballot and obtained 215 votes.

Brooks still has a pending court filing seeking the tallying of an unknown number of additional write-in votes in which voters did not shade in the accompanying ovals when they wrote in their selection.

Brooks ran unopposed on the Republican ballot and secured that nomination with 182 votes.

“My campaign proves that you can bring people together for the betterment of Wilkes-Barre,” Brooks said. “There are hundreds of people who want to work together for positive change in the city. I want to thank supporters from both parties that elected me.”

Check back later for updates.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.