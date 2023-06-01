🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Newport Township accused of posting sex videos of a woman without her consent was sentenced to probation Wednesday.

Tyrone Hudson, 35, of West Main Street, Glen Lyon, was charged by Wilkes-Barre police in November after the woman claimed she discovered videos posted to an online pornography website, according to court records.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Hudson to 18 months in the county’s Restrictive Probation Program with the first six months on house arrest with electronic monitoring on a charge of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image or film. Hudson pled guilty to the charge March 29.

The woman said she had been drinking and smoking marijuana with Hudson in New York and had a consensual sexual encounter before traveling to Wilkes-Barre in May 2022.

The woman claimed, court records say, Hudson drugged her without her knowledge during their encounter.

When they arrived in Wilkes-Barre, they checked into a hotel but the woman had limited recollection of what happened there.

Hudson and the woman had a falling out when Hudson told her he was bi-sexual. During the argument, Hudson informed the woman he had previously drugged her, court records say.

The woman told police she did not immediately report about allegedly being drugged until Aug. 27 when she learned about videos posted to an online pornographic website, according to court records.

She identified Hudson in one video and noticed the carpet and bedding in the other video matched those in the hotel room.

The woman told police, court records say, the videos were removed from the website after she reported she was recorded without her consent.

Police served a search warrant to MG Freesites Ltd., the company that maintains and controls the pornographic website. Videos turned over as a result of the search warrant revealed they were uploaded on July 24 by a person with the account name used by Hudson, court records say.