WILKES-BARRE — A man charged in shooting a Wilkes-Barre police officer when he tripped and fell resulting in a firearm being discharged was sentenced to up to 15 years in state prison.

Jayquan Anthony Jordan, 31, address listed as Carey Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, fell to the ground as he began running away from a police officer in the area of Carey Avenue and Academy Street on Sept. 4.

As Jordan fell, a firearm in his pocket discharged striking Officer Mathew Ogden in the left leg near his knee, according to court records.

Ogden managed to detain Jordan until other officers arrived at the scene.

Police in court records say Jordan was in possession of packaged bags of crack cocaine in his pockets.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Jordan to six-to-15 years in state prison on charges of simple assault with a deadly weapon, illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a controlled substance. Jordan pled guilty to the charges April 10.

Prosecutors withdrew felony charges of aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, reckless endangerment and drunken driving against Jordan at the time of the plea agreement.