🔊 Listen to this

Shannon and Neil Partington stand in front of the Real Hope Church stand at the Music on te Mountain event Saturday in Wright Township.

Finley Simpson, 4, plays in a bounce house at the Music on the Mountain event Saturday in Wright Township.

A row of vendors sets up in the Crestwood High School parking lot for Saturday’s Music on the Menu event.

RST was the opening act at the Music on the Mountain event in Wright Township on Saturday.

Chase Brendza plays corn hole at the Music on the Mountain event Saturday in the Crestwood High School parking lot.

WRIGHT TWP. — Mountain Top area churches sponsored a “Music on the Mountain” event Saturday, providing a chance for families to gather for recreation, food and music.

Three bands took the stage throughout the afternoon, offering music with the same theme but several different styles and tempos.

Stephen Perillo and the NEPA Praise Band described their style as a mix between “The Doors” and “Pink Floyd.”

The goal, Perillo said, was to put out the gospel message and tell people about Jesus.

His favorite song and a favorite of many listeners, he said, was entitled “Time,” and pointed out how important it is to address spiritual realities and to live with purpose.

Pastor John Broglin, of New Life Community Church, said the event brought together community members and organizations.

“The Mountain Top ministerium, composed of six churches, decided to do this event last year and we’re doing it again,” Broglin said. “It’s about getting out and churches working together and just wanting to meet and bless our community.”

Much of the festival, including inflatable recreational play equipment, various church stands that offered candy and gift items and of course the music, was free.

“This is the first year that we’ve offered a kids’ obstacle course,” Broglin said.

There were several food trucks and stands that offered items for sale including cookies, pizza and cold brew.

“We also have the Wright Township Fire Department, Dorrance Fire Department, Wright Township Police Department and Rice Township Police Department,” Broglin said. “Bringing together all the different areas of Mountain Top to a central location.”

Noah Partington, volunteering with Real Hope Church, said it was a great opportunity to bring a good message to those attending.

The church provided treats for children and literature about the church mission to adults.

About a dozen other churches and other organizations also participated, inspiring and informing attendees of sponsored activities and events.

The Rice Township Police Department was on hand to do some fundraising for their future K9 officer and to get to know members of the community.

Police officer Brian Stout said he volunteered to be the officer who handles the K9.

“It’s always been a career goal of mine. I’ve always been a dog person,” Stout said. “I like the challenge of being a K9 officer, and I like some of the adrenaline that comes with it. You’re usually called to the higher risk calls, the more dramatic incidents to back up the other officers.”

Stout said in addition to finding drugs and deterring crime, K9 dogs also help find missing or injured people, as long as they have a scent to identify.

They need to be both aggressive and focused, he said.

The department, he said, is very close to its goal of raising $95,000 to acquire a K9 officer and hopes to have the dog trained and on duty by the end of the year.

The K9 unit will be available to all of the Mountain Top area police departments.