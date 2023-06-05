By Margaret Roarty [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Employees of Ken Pollock Tire and Auto Center were evacuated Monday, following a reports of smoke on the roof.

Employees were evacuated from the tire repair shop, located in the Wyoming Valley Mall, around 3 p.m. and were able to return to work about an hour later, after fire officials cleared the scene.

While no smoke was visible from the ground, several firefighters could be seen atop two ladders, searching the roof.

Several departments aided Wilkes-Barre Township, including Hanover Township and Nanticoke.

The cause of the smoke was not confirmed and no other information regarding the situation was available to reporters at this time.

