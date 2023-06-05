🔊 Listen to this

While no fire was confirmed, several employees said that there was smoke on the roof, prompting firefighters to search the roof for the source.

Employees were evacuated around 3 p.m. Monday and were allowed back in the building about an hour later after fire officials cleared the scene.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Employees of Ken Pollock Tire and Auto Center were evacuated Monday, following a reports of smoke on the roof.

While no smoke was visible from the ground, several firefighters could be seen atop two ladders, searching the roof.

Several departments aided Wilkes-Barre Township, including Hanover Township and Nanticoke.

The cause of the smoke was not confirmed and no other information regarding the situation was available to reporters at this time.