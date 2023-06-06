🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Three people were arraigned Tuesday on charges they burglarized a WILK radio transmission station in Hanover Township last month.

James Norman Swank Jr., 35, Elizabeth Ann Caruso, 35, both of Little Street, and Christian Macdowell, 47, of East Newport Street, all from Hanover Township, entered he transmission station near the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority treatment plant by kicking in a door on May 25, according to court records.

Police in court records say surveillance cameras recorded the break-in and the three people inside the building.

Swank and Caruso denied stealing any items from the building once they noticed surveillance cameras, according to court records.

Macdowell allegedly told police two demolition bags, sanitary wipes and a fire extinguisher were stolen from the building.

Other surveillance cameras recorded the trio walking away from the building.

Swank, Caruso and Macdowell were arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Luzerne County Central Court each on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft and criminal mischief. They were released on $25,000 unsecured bail, each.