“I could just keep eating.”

Edwardsville Pierogi Festival provides laughs, food for locals and new arrivals

The Pierogi Festival parade works its way down Main Street in Edwardsville on Saturday.

Mr. Pierogi and Miss Butter lead the parade down Main Street in Edwardsville.

A pierogi mascot waves to the crowd on Main Street in Edwardsville as part of the float sponsored by District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Kaiti Gilbert fills an order with pierogis at the Polish Connection stand at the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival Saturday

Mr. Pierogi walked among the concession stands and venders after the Pierogi Festival Parade.

EDWARDSVILLE — One of the West Side’s favorite sons was spotted walking down Main Street on Saturday, waving and smiling to the crowd of spectators awestruck by his presence.

His name? Mr. Pierogi.

The Edwardsville Pierogi Festival kicked off its second day in a big way, with the annual Pierogi Parade making its way through the borough to the festival grounds at John Hopkins Park.

Flanked by his essential companion Miss Butter, Mr. Pierogi led a convoy of first responder vehicles, floats and local organizations from all over the surrounding area, tossing candy out for the children gathered along Main Street to snatch up and take home.

This year’s parade actually featured a second pierogi mascot riding with Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce on his float.

“The parade was hysterical,” said Noel Liber.

Liber was one of a handful of Pierogi Festival attendees experiencing the always-popular event for the first time. She and her husband drove an hour and forty minutes to attend the Festival.

“I saw it one day and I randomly wrote it in my calendar, so I would remember,” Liber said. “I think it’s fun.”

This year’s Pierogi Festival received a boost from some advance notice in the AAA World magazine, cited as one of the top events to enjoy in May and June in the northeast region.

“We saw it in the AAA magazine,” said Christine Williams, who traveled with her friends Genevieve Yachnik and Susan Foster all the way from Cranford, N.J., to see what the hype was about.

After getting a kick out of the Pierogi Parade, the trio went inside to find something to eat, with Williams sampling some “pierogi balls” from one of the vendors.

The festival grounds were packed from the minute the park opened up at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, and the crowd grew larger after the parade viewers and participants made their way in from Main Street.

Of course, as always the Pierogi Festival wasn’t just limited to the titular delicacy: all sorts of tasty treats could be found walking along the main truck path, and dozens of vendors set up shop inside the Festival with an assortment of products for selling.

“I’m here every year, I love it here,” said Dava Paul, the owner of Vic’s Vittles homemade cat and dog treats, named in honor of her dog Vic. “I like all the variety, and the music.”

Variety was definitely on the menu Saturday. However, there’s a reason the parade organizers opted to include two separate pierogi mascots in the day’s festivities: easily the hot seller of the day was the festival’s namesake.

For the pierogi purists, each truck that sold them was marked with an “Official Pierogi Vendor” sign, so they could be easily identified.

Liber mentioned that she had sampled six different types of pierogies, and was still thinking about more.

“I want to stop at the cook-off,” she said.

Perhaps the main attraction on Saturday at the Pierogi Festival, this year’s Pierogi Cook-Off featured some stiff competition.

The contest was separated into three categories: Vendor, Church and Residential. It was a big day for the borough of Plymouth, winning two of the awards: Polish Connection won the Vendor category and Good Shepherd Church won first place in the Church category.

The Residential category was won by “Joanie’s Rogies,” edging out Bill Check in second place and Sue Dubaskas in third.

The good times rolled on until 10 p.m. Saturday, with live music to enjoy while chowing down and a full-fledged carnival for the children.

The choices were plenty at the Pierogi Festival, with something new and exciting around every corner.

Of course, for folks like Liber, the itinerary was pretty simple.

“I could just keep eating.”