WYOMING — Diamond Manufacturing Company has announced the launch of its new website, which coincided with the celebration of the expansion of the company’s headquarters.

The new website — www.diamondman.com — is a comprehensive resource for original equipment manufacturers, fabricators, service centers and distributors looking to obtain precision-perforated metal products and value-added, installation-ready, custom-perforated fabrication.

The announcement of the full-service metal perforator’s new website was made at a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Randy Colarusso of West Wyoming.

The website details the capabilities of each machine and what the machine can accommodate in terms of a material’s dimensions and weight. Images of the various equipment accompany the descriptions.

The expansion of the Wyoming facility, which includes a 30,000-square-foot addition, was officially recognized in April 2023 and is a testament to Diamond Manufacturing’s continued commitment to the countless industries it serves including agriculture, oil and gas, automotive, aerospace, architecture, industrial, and medical.

In a detailed overview video on the website’s homepage, President David Simpson and EVP & COO Brent Montross discuss the journey of Diamond Manufacturing from its inception in 1915, to its present status as a family member of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The video also encapsulates the company’s dedication to producing customized products via unmatched engineering.

“This is an exciting time for us,” Simpson said. “With the expansion of our Wyoming facility and new website, we will be able to enhance our services and online resources to our customers.”

According to information provided by the company, Diamond Manufacturing redesigned its website with the same precision it uses to produce perforating tolerances tighter than the industry’s standards.

“The website is a well-organized destination, equipped with information on the company’s materials, patterns, perforating capabilities, value-added services, machinery, tolerances, options, and finishing applications,” the news release states.

Built into the pattern library page is an interactive tool designed exclusively for the customer to utilize when planning a project. The user can filter patterns by open area percentage, hole type and pattern layout. The user may then download a pattern as a PDF that includes information on maximum material thicknesses (for carbon steel, stainless steel, and aluminum) and maximum width, or as a DXF for use in CAD.

With a growing library of more than 4,000 patterns, Diamond Manufacturing officials stated it not only has the ability to perforate, it also offers value-added capabilities in fabricating and finishing.

On the website, the user will find an assortment of post-perforating options such as leveling, shearing, stamping, laser profiling, degreasing, turret punching, finishing, and welding. Unlike other metal perforating companies, Diamond Manufacturing takes things a step further and manufactures an assembly-ready, final product for its customers.

The website has an entire channel dedicated to a multitude of finished products.

The arsenal of equipment used by Diamond Manufacturing across its six locations consists of 56 perforating presses — including impressive 400-ton Brück presses — 20 roller levelers, 16 shears, 13 turret presses, 10 press brakes, and six lasers.

About Diamond Manufacturing Company

Founded in 1915, Diamond Manufacturing Co. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. It has six locations including its headquarters in Wyoming.

Diamond Manufacturing is a supplier of perforated metal coils and sheets and is a full-service provider of perforated materials including aluminum, stainless steel, carbon steel, and plastic.

The company also provides value-added services that include a variety of post-perforating fabrication and finishing processes.

