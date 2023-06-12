Reenactors, some assigned to specific graves, educate visitors at historic cemetery

🔊 Listen to this

Dietrich Keiser, 9, and Bob Keiser wait for the cemetery tour to reach to the gravesites where they would portray occupants Ruben Abbott and Benjamin Carey, respectively.

Gene Kerney, of Scranton, a reenactor in the 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment, prepares his equipment for a display that the regiment was to put on during Sunday’s Heritage Day celebration at the historic Hanover Green Cemetery.

Len Luba, chairman of the board of Hanover Green Cemetery, is dressed in period clothes as he makes opening remarks during Sunday’s Heritage Day celebration at the historic Hanover Green Cemetery.

Katie Dreier, 8, plays a game of graces — a game designed to promote grace in women — at the Hanover Green Heritage Day.

Lorraine Smith of Hanover Township sits in the chapel in the Hanover Green Cemetery along with over 30 other people Sunday listening to a talk on women’s roles during wartime.

HANOVER TWP. — One of the country’s oldest continuously operating cemeteries — and the oldest in Luzerne County — held its annual Heritage Day Sunday, complete with speeches, a cemetery tour, Revolutionary War reenactors and more than a dozen educational stands.

Hanover Green Cemetery is celebrating its 247th year, a historical touchstone in the Wyoming Valley whose burials tell the nation’s story through various military conflicts, lengthening life expectancies and even shifting designs of headstones.

Leonard Luba, chairman of the board for the Hanover Green Cemetery, opened the day’s events with a short speech encouraging attendees to enjoy the activities of the day and to ask questions.

Heritage Day, he said, was a time to learn about history and for fellowship among those interested in national and local roots.

This year, the day was dedicated to the women who supported their husbands and family members in the military throughout history, as well as women who themselves have served or are serving their country.

Each year, Luba said, the board chooses a special group of people to honor during Heritage Day.

Sherry Emershaw, 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment reenactors, pointed out the strength necessary for women to complete the duties expected of them during the Revolutionary War and beyond.

Women were required to bear and raise children, keep the family fed and clothed and to assist with farming and other duties.

Many women, she said, died in childbirth.

When the men went to war, women were left behind to shoulder all the duties necessary for a family’s survival.

Emershaw, who was wearing a period-appropriate costume, pointed out that the dress utilized pins rather than buttons. Part of the reason was that women from that period were so frequently pregnant and needed to alter their clothing frequently. Pins allowed for the addition of panels, to provide additional room when women were carrying a baby.

Nothing from that period was wasted and so when someone outgrew a dress or other piece of clothing, they passed it on. Pins allowed for easy alteration of a piece of clothing, so the best use could be made of each one.

The organization focuses on soldiers and women who served the Army from the Wyoming Valley during the Revolutionary War. Clothing worn by the reenactors is authentic in regard to style and fabric.

Reenactor Mark Kahn was representing Elisha Blackman, the last of the survivor of the Wyoming Massacre. His simple gravestone reads that he died in 1845 at the age of 86.

Kahn, who spoke at the event, held a photo of Blackman as he told the story of his life. Blackman lived well beyond the life expectancy at that time and could not have imagined the ability to take a photo earlier in his life.

Kathleen Smith, of the Shawnee Fort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, emphasized the importance of educating future generations about their history.

The group was on hand providing information, including historical coloring sheets handed out to youngsters.

One school age girl was particularly grateful for the coloring sheets and immediately began asking questions about history.

“That’s the real reason we’re here,” she said. “To see youngsters interested and excited.”

The Fritz family of Hanover Township saw the announcement of the event on Facebook and as they drove by the cemetery.

Sophia Fritz, 10, said she had seen the movie “Hamilton” and became interested in the Revolutionary War.

The family said they had seen photos of last year’s event, which included many umbrellas and a lot of rain.

“It’s the perfect day for this event,” Alyssa Fritz said. “We really enjoyed it.”

Funds raised during the event went to support the Hanover Green Cemetery.

Those wanting to make donations can access the group’s Facebook page or call the cemetery directly at 570-822-7418.