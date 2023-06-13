🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Plains Township police along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Luzerne County Drug Task Force arrested Elijah Foster, 28, on an arrest warrant charging him with trafficking cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana.

Foster, of Wilkes-Barre, was taken into custody Monday and arraigned by District Judge Michael Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township on three counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $5,000 bail.

The arrest warrant was issued March 6 following a traffic stop in April 2022, when Foster was allegedly found in possession of the illegal narcotics, police said.

Scales and packaging materials were also allegedly found inside Foster’s vehicle.