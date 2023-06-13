🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A man from Plymouth who was indicted by a federal grand jury for trafficking fentanyl has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam in a news release stated Eric Hill, 34, pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl.

Hill pleaded guilty to the charge before U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani.

According to the news release from Karam, Hill admitted to conspiring with other individuals to distribute between 400 grams and 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl in Luzerne County in 2019 and 2020. Hill was indicted by a grand jury in August 2020 for fentanyl trafficking.

The charge against Hill and other individuals resulted from an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Kingston police, Luzerne County Drug Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. O’Hara is prosecuting.