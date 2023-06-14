🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Luzerne County Convention Center Authority on Wednesday unanimously approved a $4.3 million contract to replace the facility’s floor chiller system.

Authority Board Chair Donna Cupinski said this is the first time the system has needed to be replaced since the Penguins AHL team began playing there in 1999.

“It’s a big project,” Cupinski said, “but one that needs to be done.”

The contract was awarded to CMTA, Inc., headquartered in Louisville, Ky., and representatives said the project will be done in time for the 2024 Penguins season.

Cupinski said almost half of the cost of the project will be paid with a $2 million grant the authority received through the American Rescue Plan funding that Luzerne County received.

“The authority received a $2 million grant and that will be applied to this project,” Cupinski said.

Other action

The board also learned that two other projects are moving forward:

• The heat $477,813 pump replacement project has begun with seen 26 of the 73 heat pumps to be installed by the end of July.

• The site lighting project is also underway, with the delivery of the fixtures and poles. They will be installed by the end of July. Cost is $146,709.

Will Beekman, General Manager for SMG at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, said the recent Zach Bryan concert at the arena drew a record 10,000 fans, who Beekman said sang along to every song. He said the recent Breaking Benjamin concert and the WWE Smackdown event also drew large crowds. He said the upcoming Thomas Rhett concert will also attract a large crowd.

“We’vehad 15 events in the last 33 days,” Beekman said. “I want to thank our staff for all their hard work. They do all the heavy lifting and I wanted to acknowledge them at today’s meeting.”

The board also unanimously approved a new “Protest and Demonstration Policy.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.