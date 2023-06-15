Food Dignity Movement, MamaBird distribute food, other items to families

🔊 Listen to this

Some of the produce that was distributed for families in need at The Lands at Hillside Farms on Wednesday.

SHAVERTOWN — Food insecurity is increasing at an alarming rate in the region and two organizations are partnering to do what they can to address the problem.

Clancy Cash Harrison’s Food Dignity Movement has joined with Melissa Obuch’s MamaBird organization to bridge the gap between farm fresh local food and those who need it most.

“We serve people who are in need and have been impacted by COVID in Luzerne County by partnering with other nonprofit organizations,” Harrison said. “Every Wednesday, Food Dignity will partner with MamaBird to serve their clients. Today is our kickoff.”

The first food distribution was held at The Lands at Hillside Farm, where families were give fresh produce, eggs and ground beef. They also received a $25 gift certificate from The Lands at Hillside for dairy products.

The two groups will hold a food distribution every Wednesday at Hillside through November, Harrison said. Between 30 and 50 families were served Wednesday.

In April, Bill Ellsworth, founder of Project Ecuador, donated $1,000 to the Food Dignity Movement and Harrison said part of that donation was used that to help purchase two cows from a Pennsylvania rancher to be harvested to fight hunger. Harrison said that ground beef was distributed Wednesday to local families.

“We are spending Mr. Ellsworth’s money and our ARPA funding by partnering with local farmers to fight hunger,” Harrison said. “We are kicking off our weekly local Community Support Agricultural (CSA) at Hillside and in partnership with a new nonprofit MamaBird.”

MamaBird founder Obuch said the program delivers food, hygienic products, and diapers to mothers in need.

“Today we expect to serve 30 to 50 families who need help,” Obuch said.

Obuch, 38, said she founded MamaBird in October 2022 and the organization serves 200 families in the Back Mountain area and the list is growing.

Obuch spent 17 years as a critical care nurse. She said part of her job involved community engagement and injury prevention.

“Our hope as a non-profit is to provide necessities such as food, diapers, wipes and feminine hygiene supplies to those in need,” Obuch said. “Providing these essentials is our way of investing in our community, because we truly believe that no mother should ever be unable to support their basic needs as well as their child’s.”

Learn more about the programs

For more information on MamaBird, visit https://mama-bird.org/

For information on Harrison’s Food Dignity Movement, visit www.FoodDignityMovement.org

What was given out

At Wednesday’s distribution, families were to be given:

Clapper Family Bee- ground beef

Rowland’s CSA box (a box of local produce to feed a family of 4)

Hillside gift card for dairy

Fuller’s Farm produce at stand

TwoFold Farm produce at stand

Pullman Farms strawberries

‘Critical in addressing the need’

Jordan Delzell and Jay Jadick, co-owners of TwoFold Farm, said they provided kale, lettuce, mints, herbs and flowers. Harrison said the farmers are paid for their products, helping them so they can continue to grow crops and hopefully increase the size of their harvests.

Liz Gillen of Swoyersville is serving as an intern with the Food Integrity Movement. Gillen is a second-year Master’s candidates at Penn State University.

“Food insecurity can happen to a family at any time,” Gillen said. “That’s why these programs and distributions are critical in addressing the need in the community.”

Harrison has been on the ground fighting hunger for over 13 years and she has worked in food access for more than 26 years.

“We support dignity at all stages of the food cycle — from creation to consumption,” Harrison said. “Farmers are supported for the value they bring, nonprofits are aided in their missions, fresh food is treated with care, and people in need have access to quality, health-giving nourishment.”

Harrison said the Food Dignity Movement does the following for the community:

• Supports small Pennsylvania farmers by paying a fair price for their product

• Fights hunger

• Invests in the local economy

• Creates jobs

• Breaks down barriers to food access at the individual level and systematic level

• Invests in Pennsylvania’s economy

• Rethinks the regional food system

• Provides produce, eggs, dairy, chicken, pork, and beef to those in need

• Increases access to fresh, quality, healthy food, which is proven to prevent adverse health effects such as diabetes and heart disease, and improve mental health

• Improves nonprofits’ ability to serve vulnerable populations, which leads to increased participation and funding

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.