HANOVER TWP. — Hours after flames swept through a warehouse at GFL Environmental early Thursday morning, firefighters continued to extinguish pockets of fire while heavy equipment was used to push smoldering commingled recycling materials outside the damaged building.

Hanover Township Fire Chief Joe Temarantz said firefighters responded to the facility on Breaker Road at about 3 a.m. finding heavy fire inside the warehouse where glass, plastic and metal are separated.

Firefighters from Nanticoke, Kingston and Plymouth along with the Back Mountain Tanker Task Force were called to assist.

Sheet metal walls of the warehouse were removed to reach the flames.

After most of the fire was extinguished, front end loaders and excavators were used to push smoldering recyclables from the building outside where the flames were hit with water.

Temarantz said there were no injuries and a state police deputy fire marshal will investigate the cause of the blaze.

Breaker Road is closed to traffic.