By Mark Guydish [email protected]

Demonstrators who supported keeping Meyers High School open are seen outside the facility in this file photo. Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni II this week approved the sale of the building, closed when Wilkes-Barre Area School District opened the new, consolidated high school in Plains Township in 2021. Times Leader file photo

Demonstrators who supported keeping Meyers High School open are seen outside the facility in this file photo. Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni II this week approved the sale of the building, closed when Wilkes-Barre Area School District opened the new, consolidated high school in Plains Township in 2021.

Times Leader file photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

WILKES-BARRE — The historic Meyers High School building, a visually-prominent part of the south Wilkes-Barre community for more than nine decades, took a major step toward its new future this week when Luzerne County Judge Fred. A. Pierantonni II approved the sale of the building, closed when Wilkes-Barre Area School District opened the new, consolidated high school in Plains Township in 2021.

Carey Holdings LLC has offered $3.2 million for the property, which had become one of the hottest on the market for a short time. The initial offer to the district had been $2.1 million from John Basalyga. During a meeting in May, 2022, the board had planned on approving a sale for $2.8 million to YMSF Family Partnership, but Solicitor Ray Wendolowski asked for a brief break before that vote and told the board a new offer had come in as two prospective buyers engaged in a bidding war.

YMSF ultimately upped its offer to $3.2 million to increase chances of getting the sale. The board amended the resolution for that meeting to reflect the $3.2 million offer and approved it unanimously, meaning the price had risen by about 14.3% just since the meeting had begun less than two hours earlier.

At the time, Wendolowski said it was his understanding plans called for multi-use, primarily as apartments, but keeping the stadium, auditorium and gym intact and possibly available for outside use.

The sale was contingent on a number of additional occurences, biggest of which was arguably getting court approval. YMSF also conducted a feasibility study, and likely will still have to get zoning approvals before the deal can be closed.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.

Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish