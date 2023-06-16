🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4% in May — the lowest rate on record (back to January 1976).

The U.S. unemployment rate rose three-tenths of a percentage point from April to 3.7%.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was three-tenths of a percentage point below its May 2022 level, and the national rate was up one-tenth of a point over the year.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for May 2023.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 1,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 9,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 9,000.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 7,900 over the month to a new record high of 6,122,500 in May. This was the fifth month in a row that jobs have set a new all-time high level.

Jobs increased from April in nine of the 11 industry super-sectors with the largest gain in professional & business services (+3,700), which rose to a record high level.

Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 151,500 with gains in all 11 super-sectors.

Education & health services (+47,800) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among super-sectors.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. May data are preliminary and subject to revision.

June 2023 labor force and non-farm jobs statistics will be released on July 21.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.