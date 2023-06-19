🔊 Listen to this

FORTY FORT — A Wilkes-Barre man initiated a foot chase with police in Forty Fort and Kingston after he allegedly used a counterfeit $50 bill at Starbucks on Market Street, Kingston, on Saturday.

Danny Adames, 24, was allegedly in possession of $1,100 in counterfeit $50 bills, nearly $10,000 in legitimate currency and a loaded Glock .45-caliber handgun when he was arrested, Forty Fort police reported.

Kingston police responded to Starbucks after a man used a fake $50 to make a purchase at about 5:12 p.m.

About 90 minutes later, Forty Fort police spotted the man, identified as Adames, walking in the area of River Street and Rutter Avenue.

Adames initiated a foot chase running through yards on Rutter Avenue, Elizabeth, Welles and East Pettebone streets and Virginia Terrace before he was apprehended after being stunned by a Taser, police reported.

Police said they found the counterfeit cash and loaded firearm after Adames’ arrest.

Adames was arraigned by District Judge Joseph D. Spagnuolo in Plains Township on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, possessing instruments of crime, theft, forgery and evading arrest. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

Court records say Adames is scheduled to be sentenced by in Luzerne County Court on charges of driving under the influence and firearms not to be carried without a license regarding a traffic stop by Wilkes-Barre police on Nov. 12, 2022. Adames pleaded guilty to the Wilkes-Barre charges March 31.