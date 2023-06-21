🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — Next week’s regular meeting of the Wyoming Area School Board will include a vote to accept the resignation of one of the board’s members.

An item to accept the resignation of school board member Nick DeAngelo was introduced at Tuesday night’s work session, held in the Wyoming Area Secondary Center auditorium.

No reason was provided publicly about DeAngelo’s resignation, and DeAngelo himself was not present at Tuesday night’s meeting.

District solicitor Jarrett Ferentino said after the meeting that, if the board moves to accept DeAngelo’s resignation when they meet again next week, the school district will begin advertising for potential applicants to fill the vacant seat.

DeAngelo had been appointed to the school board in January of this year to replace Paul Porfirio, who resigned from the board due to health reasons. Previously, he had served on the school board from 2003-2011 and 2017-2021.

Initially, DeAngelo’s appointment was to run until the start of December. A two-year seat was put on the ballot in last month’s primary election and to the general election ballot this coming November to fill the remainder of Porfirio’s term.

DeAngelo cross-filed and ran unopposed in May’s primary for the two-year seat. Ferentino could not comment on whether or not DeAngelo’s resignation now would impact the race for the seat in November.

The agenda item regarding DeAngelo’s resignation was forwarded to next week’s regular board meeting without discussion from the rest of the school board, who similarly went through communication, finance, education, activities and building reports without further discussion.

Of note, the board is set to vote on fundraisers for Wyoming Area’s boys basketball, girls soccer and field hockey programs for the upcoming season.

The board will also discuss payments made for the 2022-2023 school year to the Luzerne Intermediate Unit and the West Side Career and Technology Center, and will also vote to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Wyoming Area and Luzerne County Head Start for the upcoming school year.