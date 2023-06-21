Click here to subscribe today or Login.
FORTY FORT — Police in Forty Fort are investigating a possible hate crime that involved the dumping of disturbing flyers on tree lawns and driveways.
Police reported flyers were left on Filbert, Murray and Crisman streets in recent days.
Anyone with surveillance cameras on those streets is asked to review footage to determine if the person or persons were recorded and to call Forty Fort police at 570-287-8586.
