WILKES-BARRE — A Kingston man captured by U.S. Marshals in North Carolina after fleeing the area following a shootout in Wilkes-Barre pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault and drug trafficking charges.

Syncire Deviner Nickens, 21, of Chestnut Street, was charged by Wilkes-Barre police for his role in a daylight shooting in the area of North Main and North streets where Tyvone Malik Redd-Sykes, 19, suffered a gunshot wound in the leg on March 8, 2022, according to court records.

Redd-Sykes exchanged gunfire during the shootout.

After the shooting, Nickens fled the area and was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Raleigh, N.C., on April 20.

While free on bail, state police at Wilkes-Barre charged Nickens with possessing 60 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop for speeding on East Church Street, Kingston, on Jan. 1, 2023.

Nickens pled guilty to aggravated assault related to the shooting and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance related to the Kingston traffic stop before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas.

Nickens was jailed at the county correctional facility awaiting to be sentenced Aug. 9.

A co-conspirator in the Wilkes-Barre shooting, Elijah Crawford, 21, of Wilkes-Barre, is scheduled for a trial before Lupas in September on two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of criminal conspiracy.

Redd-Sykes, of Wilkes-Barre, was sentenced by Lupas on Jan. 3 to one-to-two years in state prison and one-year probation on charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment for his role in the Wilkes-Barre shooting.