Earth Conservancy plan would restore section of Nanticoke Creek buried under breaker site

The Nanticoke Creek once flowed through this area, but is currently buried underneath 60 feet of embankment.

HANOVER TWP. — If you travel up State Route 2010 from Wilkes-Barre and turn off the road just before you enter Nanticoke, you will come to a winding dirt path. If you travel far enough up that path — assuming your car can handle the rough and bumpy terrain — you will eventually find yourself atop an old railroad embankment, about a few thousand feet from where the Truesdale Coal Breaker once stood.

It’s a relatively flat, albeit rocky, area surrounded by thick, green foliage, but if it were 120 years ago, you’d actually be standing in the middle of the Nanticoke Creek, a small sub-watershed of the Susquehanna River basin.

Now, in the wake of decades of anthracite coal mining that scarred the land and buried the creek underneath 60 feet of embankment, Earth Conservancy has moved forward with plans to reclaim the site and restore the stream to its natural flow.

The non-profit organization was recently awarded a nearly $1.96 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfields and Land Revitalization Program to begin restoration of the upper reaches of the Nanticoke Creek, which runs through Hanover and Newport Townships, as well as Warrior Run.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Earth Conservancy President and CEO Terence Ostrowski explained that Phases One and Two of the project, funded by the grant from the EPA, will restore 2,000 linear feet of stream channel in the lower reaches of the watershed, which must be completed before they can begin work on the upper areas.

In addition, a small channel currently aligned at Clarks Cross Road, which flows directly behind the Dundee Apartments, will be relocated in an attempt to eliminate potential flooding in that residential area.

The stream will be lined to prevent water loss underground into the mine pools and employ natural channel design and a riparian buffer — a protective, forested area near the stream — to improve ecological and ecosystem functioning.

Ostrowski was joined on Wednesday by Earth Conservancy Executive Administrator Geoff Shaw, USEPA Regional III Administrator Adam Ortiz, civil engineer and land developer George Albert, North Branch Land Trust Executive Director Ellen Ferretti, former State Rep. John Yudichak, and several other EPA and Earth Conservancy personnel to celebrate the announcement.

Overall, Ostrowski said that the project will address over 14,000 linear feet of stream in an attempt to bring the water back up to the surface so that it no longer comes in contact with the underground mines and discharges as acid mine drainage.

The rust colored pollutant has had devastating effects on the water quality, destroying habituate and killing off wildlife. As Albert explained, “the concentration of sulfur and PH levels from acid mine drainage contaminated runoff, basically prevents any type of life forming activities within that body of water.”

The announcement of the Nanticoke Creek Project comes less than a year after successful completion of the restoration of Espy Run, another tributary to the Nanticoke Creek. Epsy Run was also supported by USEPA, with over 6,000 linear feet reconstructed.

However, Ostrowski explained that the Nanticoke Creek wasteshed is a “much bigger animal than Epsy Run.” It’s currently estimated that the entire project will cost anywhere from $15 million to $18 million.

“It’s not like going into an existing channel and making improvements,” Albert added. “We have to rebuild this thing.”

The first documented studies on the damage done to the area by underground mining date back to the 1970s and in 2005, Earth Conservancy worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to come up with a solution to the problem. It wasn’t until five years ago that Earth Conservancy, then under the direction of Mike Dziak, took the next step in realizing the project.

“It’s only been in the last decade that we’ve really begun to invest in earnest in restoring these places and bring them back to productive use,” said Ortiz, who went on to praise the numerous local and regional organizations that have come together to work on the Nanticoke Creek project.

“These places should not be forgotten,” he continued. “They’re amazing and they’re beautiful.”

Ferretti, who is currently working with North Branch Land Trust, Earth Conservancy and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to eventually put about 1,400 acres of Earth Conservancy land into the Pinchot State Forest, echoed these sentiments.

Ferretti recalled the work she began decades ago in the 1990s to stir interest in abandoned mine fields, in the hopes that people would redevelope those lands and not disturb green areas.

“It is thrilling for me today to come back here, decades later, and see that this is the end result of it all,” said Ferretti.

Albert estimated that they will hopefully break ground on the Nanticoke Creek Project sometime this Fall. The entire project could take anywhere from five to 10 years to complete, depending on funding.