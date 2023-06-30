‘We will be citing people,’ Brown says

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre residents should think twice before setting off fireworks for the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

“We will be citing people — we will be holding them accountable for what they’re doing,” Mayor George Brown warned during a Thursday press conference.

The city recently passed an ordinance that makes it illegal to set off consumer grade fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure.

Council and City Administrator Charles McCormick noted that the language in the ordinance assures that fireworks can not be set off anywhere in the city because there is no location in the city that would meet that requirement.

Brown on Thursday made it clear that those who do not abide by the new rules will be penalized with a fine up to $500.

‘There are no safe fireworks’

Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney said the city will have additional first responders on duty for the holiday weekend, including firefighters, paramedics, and police officers who will be enforcing the new ordinance.

Chief Delaney cited the dangers of fireworks as a major reason for the ordinance, noting there is a significant upward trend of firework-related injuries across the country.

“Fireworks affect our densely populated neighborhoods, some of our military veterans, our pets, our health, and, in many cases, our homes,” Delaney said.

“Simply said, there are no safe fireworks,” he continued.

Brown echoed Delaney’s concerns, noting that the ordinance is not to diminish celebration, but to ensure safety.

“We are enforcing this law, and I’m not doing it because of any other reason than to make our residents safe in the City of Wilkes-Barre,” the mayor said.

Residents looking to see larger-scale fireworks are encouraged to attend The City of Wilkes-Barre’s annual “Old Fashioned Fourth of July” celebration in Kirby Park on Tuesday.

“You’ll see professionals setting off the fireworks — not amateurs — in a family-friendly and safe environment,” Chief Delaney said.

What is illegal in WB:

• Rockets

• Missiles

• Helicopters/Aerial spinners

• Roman candles

• Mines and Shell devices

• Firecrackers

• Chasers

• Cylindrical fountains

• Cone fountains

• Illuminating torches

• Spinning wheels

• Ground spinners

• Flitter sparklers/ Morning glories

• Toy smoke devices

These novelties are legal in WB:

• Party poppers

• Snappers

• Toy smoke devices

• Black snakes

• Sparklers

Sugar Notch stresses rules

Sugar Notch Borough also wishes to remind their residents of the borough’s firework rules.

“Display fireworks are only to be used by professionals with a permit from Sugar Notch Borough. Residents are reminded that it is illegal to discharge fireworks within 150 feet of a building or vehicle, even if you own the building or vehicle. Our police department will be issuing citations for violations,” the borough said in an e-mail on Thursday.