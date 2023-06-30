🔊 Listen to this

Micah-John Kershner looks out the vestibule door of a Stourbridge Line train during Wednesday’s trip.

Micah-John Kershner, left, of Lehighton, who suggested the idea for Wednesday’s veterans outing, chats with Stourbridge Line owner Tom Myles — a fellow U.S. Army veteran — during the trip. Walking into the car at right is conductor Carl Reichart, an Edwardsville native who now lives in Honesdale.

The Lackawaxen River is seen from a Stourbridge Line train on Wednesday.

A conductor chats with passengers aboard a Stourbridge Line car during Wednesday’s veterans excursion sponsored by the Scranton Vet Center.

Photos of U.S. Presidents Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover and Franklin D. Roosevelt are displayed on Stourbridge Line owner Tom Myles’ private car, which once was used by the three leaders.

A Presidential seal is seen aboard Stourbridge Line owner Tom Myles’ private railroad car, No. 97. The former B&O Railroad car was used by three U.S. Presidents: Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

A Stourbridge Line excursion train is seen at the railroad’s station platform in Honesdale on Wednesday afternoon. Formally known as the Delaware, Lackawaxen & Stourbridge Railroad, the line runs over about 25 miles of former Erie Lackawanna Railroad trackage between Honesdale and Lackawaxen. The railroad operates a variety of passenger excursions, typically between May and December.

HONESDALE — As they settled back into the blue velvet seats, their conversations inevitably turned to things they’d seen long ago and far away.

“I was in Vietnam from 1970 to 1971,” Barry Miller recalled, as fellow veteran Tom Myles stood nearby in the aisle of a gently rocking railroad car.

Myles served in the Southeast Asian nation from 1968 to 1971.

“No, I didn’t know him, I didn’t see him,” Miller told a reporter when asked if he and Myles had crossed paths.

“He was on the front lines,” Myles said of Miller. “I was in a helicopter.”

There’s an undeniable bond between those who have served our country. That bond was much on display Wednesday as a group of veterans from a broad swath of Northeastern Pennsylvania were treated to a ride on The Stourbridge Line, a Honesdale-based heritage railroad, courtesy of The Scranton Vet Center.

Myles is the railroad’s owner.

About 40 people — veterans and their significant others — participated in the trip, said Vet Center Director Denise Carey, LCSW.

“I think everyone just had a wonderful time,” Carey said after the trip.

The Vet Center is an arm of the Department of Veterans Affairs, but not part of the VA Hospital. It serves 11 counties in the state’s northeast, including Luzerne, offering counseling and referral services for combat veterans.

The center also offers support groups for veterans, which is how Wednesday’s trip came about.

U.S. Army veteran Micah-John Kershner, a Lehighton resident who regularly attends group meetings in Carbon County, formerly worked in the railroad industry and is a lifelong railfan. That’s how he knew about The Stourbridge Line — and Myles’ own military service.

“It seemed like a natural fit,” he said of gathering veterans from around the region for Wednesday’s trip.

“Micah organized this because he’s a veteran and I am a veteran, and he and I think that veterans are wonderful people,” Myles said.

“He’s the one who did the work,” Myles added with a twinkle in his eye. “All I did is show up with my train.”

That train, made up of vintage coaches hauled by a 1951 diesel locomotive, carried the visitors on a scenic hour-and-a-half round trip between Honesdale, where the railroad is headquartered, and Hawley.

The full line extends to Lackawaxen. Myles said service over the entire route will open in the coming months, which will enable the railroad to offer an over 50-mile round trip.

Formally known as the Delaware, Lackawaxen & Stourbridge Railroad, the line will run over about 25 miles of former Erie Lackawanna Railroad trackage. The railroad operates a variety of passenger excursions, typically between May and December. More information can be found at www.thestourbridgeline.net.

While the line’s trips and special events include foliage trips, dinner trains, princess party trains and more, Wednesday’s trip gave the guests a chance to see a patriotic piece of equipment not generally experienced by the general public: Myles’ private railroad car, which once served three U.S. Presidents.

No. 97, a former B&O Railroad car, was used by Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover and Franklin D. Roosevelt. Photos and memorabilia related to the three leaders can be seen inside the car.

Patriotism was very much the order of the day.

Conductor Carl Reichart, an Edwardsville native who now lives in Honesdale, has volunteered with veterans. He had his Stars-and-Stripes necktie on as a nod to the guests.

“For certain occasions I have certain ties,” Reichart said, adding: “I really thought today was great.”

Miller, who came with wife Nancy for the excursion, agreed.

“This was the first time we were ever up here. This has been really nice,” said Miller, a resident of Summit Hill, Carbon County, who knows Kershner from their group. “Events like this really help the vets.”

After the train ride, the vets gathered at Eleganté Ristoranté & Pizzeria for a meal.

“This was something we definitely would consider doing again.” said Vet Center Director Carey, who is from Wilkes-Barre.

Myles, who has owned the railroad since 2014, said he was glad to host the veterans — and welcomes visitors from all over the region.

“This railroad has been a lot of fun,” said Myles, a fourth-generation railroader with decades of experience in the industry.

“We’ve invested a lot of money in the railroad, the equipment, the track, and people seem to enjoy the ride,” he said. “We’re a friendly railroad.”

VISIT THE RAILROAD

The Stourbridge Line is based in Honesdale, Wayne County, and typically operates from May to December. For more information, visit www.thestourbridgeline.net.