🔊 Listen to this

Romilda Crocamo, Luzerne County Manager, Luzerne County Council Members LeeAnn McDermott and Tim McGinley listen to reports at Friday’s meeting of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport’s Bi-County Board.

PITTSTON TWP. — Carl Beardsley, Jr., executive director at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, on Friday reported that passenger activity at the airport has declined.

Beardsley reported that:

• Boarding is down 12.4%.

• Seat availability is down 4.8%.

• Load factors are down 6.9%.

Beardsley reported that the numbers for American Airlines were better than the numbers for United Airlines, but overall, he said passenger enplanements for the month of April 2023 decreased 14.3% to 114,665 from 17,110 in the month of April 2022.

Beardsley reported that in April 2023, seven departing flights were cancelled, all for Air Traffic Control/weather. This accounts for 426 (2.4%) out of a total 17,888 departure seats. Also, eight arriving flights were cancelled, all for ATC/weather

Beardsley also reported that passenger enplanements for the month of May 2023 decreased 12.4% to 15,022, down from 17,141 in the month of May 2022.

Beardsley reported that no departing flights were cancelled in May 2023. He said this accounts for zero (0%) out of a total 17,855 departure seats. Also, no arriving flights were cancelled.

In other business, Beardsley briefly discussed the return of hazy skies due to Canadian wildfires.

When the situation arose the first time a few weeks ago, Beardsley said there was very little impact on airport operations.

“We did have a few cancellations and delays,” Beardsley said. “But there was no impact on aircraft coming in or going out. The impact really was minimal.”

Beardsley said he doesn’t expect any major issues this time around either, but he did say, “We are always keeping a watchful eye on the situation.”

In his airport financial report, Gary Borthwick, Assistant Airport Director, recommended that the board ratify the invoices and payments from April 2023 in the amount of $789,863.75 which include $472,441.90 in invoices. The motion passed unanimously.

Borthwick also reported that the airport received $10,295,489.53 in ‘s CARES Grant reimbursements. He said the balance of the grant totals $9,748,872.47.

Stephen Mykulyn, P.E., Director of Engineering, reported on several projects to be done at the airport:

• A new hangar, with air and ground emergency response, for Geisinger.

Bids for general construction were opened on Friday, May 26, at 2 p.m. in the airport Board Room by administration and Lackawanna County Deputy Controller, Germaine Helcoski.

Two bid packages were received and opened. Mykulyn said after review and tabulation of the bids, the Borton – Lawson Engineering recommended award of the contract in the amount of $4.35 million to the low bidder — D&M Construction Unlimited, Inc., Dalton.

The board approved the contract. Mykulyn said funding for the project is being sought from FAA CARES funds and a PennDOT BOA Capital Grant.

• Terminal HVAC Replacement Project

Bids for the project were opened on Thursday, June 15, by Administration and Luzerne County Deputy Controller Thomas Sokola. Three Prime Contract Bids were solicited — mechanical construction; electrical construction; and general construction.

After review and tabulation of the bids, C&S Engineers, Inc., recommended award of the contract in the amount of $6.99 million to the low bidder, Scranton Electric Heating & Cooling Systems, Inc., Throop.

Mykulyn said funding for the project will be sought from FAA COVID, BIL and PennDOT – BOA funds. The board approved the contract.

• On the electrical construction, Mykulyn said one bid package was received and opened. C&S Engineers, Inc., recommended award of the contract in the amount of $229,890 to the low bidder, Everon Electrical Contractors, Inc., Scranton.

Funding for the project will be sought from FAA COVID, BIL and PennDOT – BOA funds. The board approved the contract.

• On the general construction, Mykulyn said no bid packages were received. The board approved a new solicitation for bids.

• The board approved an amendment its professional marketing services agreement for Condron Sweda Advertising.

• The board approved the appointment of Jose Irizarry Casiano, Scranton, to the position of Maintenance 2, effective June 12.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.