Sheetz was selling gas at a patriotic ‘$1.776’ on Tuesday, as this sign outside the store on Route 315 in Plains Township shows.

In case you hadn’t seen the news, Sheetz is giving its customers a patriotic holiday present today.

Chances are, if you’ve driven past one of their stores you have seen the long lines that resulted.

The Altoona-based chain is selling gas for $1.776 per gallon all day today in honor of Independence Day. The promotion began at 12:01 am on July 4 and was scheduled to last the entire day, or while supplies lasted.

“We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday,” CEO Travis Sheetz said in a statement.

The promotion applies to regular, E85 (flex fuel), Unleaded 88, mid-grade and premium fuel grades at all Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. (Sorry, diesel users, this one doesn’t apply to you.)

Here in Northeastern Pennsylvania, as at stores across the chain, lines of cars could be seen waiting to get into Sheetz locations to take advantage of the deal.

The stores in Larksville and the Back Mountain seemed to have the longest lines in Luzerne County in the mid-afternoon. Traffic seemed to be moving somewhat quicker at the Sheetz stores on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard and on Route 315 in Plains Township.

Sheetz staff could be seen supervising the movement of cars to keep delays to a minimum.

Tuesday’s discount came at a time of record-setting holiday travel.

This July 4th weekend is expected to set a new record for the number of Americans traveling by car for the holiday, AAA said, adding that an estimated 43.2 million people will drive to their destinations, an increase of 2.4% over 2022 and 4% higher than 2019.

“This summer, gas prices are well below what they were one year ago,” AAA said, noting that the national average for a gallon of regular was $4.80 on July 4, 2022. “Gas prices have remained steady the past couple of months, with the national average hovering around $3.50 to $3.60 a gallon, thanks to the lower cost of oil.”

And for Sheetz customers on Tuesday they were about 50% less than that.