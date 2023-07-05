Annual ceremony marks Battle and Massacre of Wyoming with tributes, speeches

Lauren Wielage, of Dallas, and her sons, Turner, 7, left, and Bennett, 4, right, pose on a cannon at the site of the Wyoming Monument prior to Tuesday’s commorative service. The Wielages are descendants of Ben Harvey, participant in the Battle of Wyoming.

Quentin Cassetori, left, a descendent of Elihu Williams, a participant in the Battle of Wyoming, stands with Corey Gordon, right, amid 65 floral tributes presented at the ceremony.

Representatives of the Children of the American Revolution, Frances Slocum Society, walk up the center aisle for the presentation of the floral tributes portion of Tuesday’s ceremony.

Members of the 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment Revolutionary War reenactors present a volley tribute at the Battle and Massacre of Wyoming Ceremony on Tuesday.

Wilkes University President Gregory Cant, Ph.D, presented ‘Ripples of the Revolution: The Birth of Australia’ during the Battle and Massacre of Wyoming ceremony on Tuesday morning. Left to right: Dr. Cant; Alan K. Stout, Luzerne County Convention Bureau, master of ceremonies; Marcella Starr, Wyoming Monument Association president. In the background can be seen the Wyoming Valley Band.

WYOMING — The 145th Annual Commemorative Service of the Battle and Massacre of Wyoming was held Tuesday morning at the Wyoming Monument, where a large crowd gathered to pay tribute to the American soldiers who lost their lives 245 years ago during the Revolutionary War.

The annual ceremony, held by the Wyoming Monument and Wyoming Commemorative Associations, was first held in 1878 to mark the 100th anniversary of the battle, which took place on July 3, 1778.

Fought between a group of Patriots and British troops, along with their Iroquois allies, the Battle of Wyoming was short and bloody, a massacre that claimed the lives of roughly 300 Patriots.

In the aftermath of the overwhelming defeat, families and loved ones were left to pick up the pieces of what remained of their lives, forever altered.

Descendants of those families were present Tuesday, including Annie Rizzo, of Rochester, N.Y., and Cindy Friend, of Illinois, who recently connected through Ancestry.com — which allows users to research their family trees — and discovered they were both descendants of Rufus Stevens, who was killed during the battle.

Rizzo and Friend made the journey to Pennsylvania together and were excited for the festivities and the possibility of connecting with other family members.

Having the honor of being surrounded by descendants of those who died in battle is something Wyoming Monument Association secretary Marian Czarnowski looks forward to every year.

“It’s such a nice, fun patriotic way to start the holiday,” she said.

The program included music by the Wyoming Valley Band, led by Donald Williams, and featured the presentation of standards by the Standard Guard of the 1st Battalion, 109th Field Artillery.

Dozens of floral tributes were presented, with the base of the Wyoming Monument quickly surrounded by colors of red, white and blue, followed by ceremonial musket volleys, which were fired off by the 24th Connecticut Militia reenactors.

Alan K. Stout, executive director of the Luzerne County Convention Bureau, served as master of ceremonies and chairman of the event; while Frank Conyngham, President of the Wyoming Monument Association, and Marcella Starr, President of the Wyoming Commemorative Association, offered remarks. This year, the keynote speech was given by Wilkes University President Dr. Gregory Cant.

During her welcome presentation, Starr shared some exciting news.

“During the American Revolutionary War, the Sons of Liberty often convened under the nation’s original liberty tree in Boston to discuss their opposition to British rule in the colonies,” Starr explained.

This historic tree became a beacon of hope to colonists and a symbol of American freedom, but the tree was soon destroyed by British troops. According to Starr, new liberty trees were eventually planted and the last known original liberty tree sat on the campus of St. John’s University in Maryland until it was destroyed by Hurricane Floyd in 1999.

Parts of that tree were revived and its descendants are currently being planted across the nation. Thanks to a partnership with the Pennsylvania Freemasons and America 250 PA Liberty Tree Project — and at Stout’s urging — the Wyoming monument has been chosen as the Luzerne County site for the planting of a new liberty tree.

The tree is expected to be planted sometime in October of this year.

During his keynote speech entitled, “Ripples of the Revolution: The Birth of Australia,” Cant discussed how the ultimate success of the American Revolution created the conditions that led to the British decision to establish a penal colony in Australia that ultimately grew into a strong democratic and successful nation.

“It did not take long for free settlers and free convicts to build a new society, not based on the rigidity of the English class-based divisions, but rather on optimism and the hope of a brighter tomorrow,” said Cant.

In researching his speech, Cant said that he discovered things about his home country he never knew before.

“My conclusion was that discovering, recounting, and honoring our history, both our shared history and our community history, is essential to our civic well-being,” he said.

In his closing remarks, Stout shared a similar sentiment of remembrance.

“I hope that sometimes when you’re driving up and down the Avenue and you go about your daily business and you pass this wonderful monument, you think about the sacrifices that were made as well.”