HARRISBURG — A fast food restaurant in Wilkes-Barre Township was ordered to pay nearly $50,000 to a former employee who claimed he was sexually harassed and terminated due to his sexual orientation.

The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission ordered Wilkes Barre Chicken LLC to pay Kyle Rodin $48,840 for failing to provide a workplace free from sexual harassment based on his sex and sexual orientation, according to a news release.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Wilkes Barre Chicken LLC list their address as 440 Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard, where Popeye’s is located.

The limited liability company failed to respond to a complaint from the Human Relations Commission.

A public hearing was held on April 6 when no representatives from the limited liability company showed.

“This order affirms that sexual harassment of any kind will not be tolerated in Pennsylvania,” stated PHRC Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter in the news release.

“Additionally, retaliating against someone who opposes harassment is against the law. The order should serve as a deterrent for any employer who looks the other way when sexual harassment occurs in their place of business or who fails to respond to complaints served by the Commission. It should also provide encouragement to employees who face discrimination but are worried about coming forward,” Lassiter stated.

The commission ordered the business to cease and desist from terminating employees because of their sex and sexual orientation, pay Rodin the lump sum $48,840 within 45 days, and the company is required to report to the human relations commission within 30 days on how it will comply with the order.

The news release says Rodin as harassed from September 2020 until February 2021. Rodin was fired on Feb. 4, 2021, due to his sex and sexual orientation and in retaliation for opposing the harassment, the news release says.