Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre are investigating a suspected drowning in Bear Creek Township.

The victim, identified as 59-year-old James Mariner of Bear Creek, was discovered by two people fishing in Sunrise Lake on Wednesday, according to a release from the state police.

The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased. Notification was made to the victim’s family as well as the corresponding homeowner’s association.

At this time, this death is not considered suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled to occur Friday morning.